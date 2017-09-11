What's new

Country’s nuclear, strategic capabilities safe, Imran says

PDF

PDF

STAFF
May 1, 2015
2,525
8
3,082
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan


Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the country’s nuclear and strategic capabilities were safe and the nation will continue to strengthen its strategic capability in order to protect its interests.
The premier visited the Satellite Ground Station at the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the national space agency, Wednesday night where he was briefed about its work in space, science and technology and its contributions toward the country’s national security and socio-economic development.
“Prime Minister reiterated that all available resources will be utilized in further strengthening strategic capabilities to preserve [the] sovereignty of the country,” Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
During visit of various technical facilities and interaction with SUPARCO’s engineers and scientists, Prime Minister reiterated that all available resources will be utilized in further strengthening strategic capabilities to preserve sovereignty of the country.
— Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 30, 2020
Click to expand...
“Pakistan’s nuclear and strategic capability is safe and secure under a robust command and control system,” the PMO added.
Pakistan currently has four remote sensing and communications satellites: two ground stations and two in orbit.
In July 2018, the space agency launched two satellites with the help of China.
Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry told Arab News in May the country had planned to send its first astronaut into space by 2022, saying a contract had been inked in this regard between SUPARCO and a Chinese space company.

www.pakistantoday.com.pk

Country’s nuclear, strategic capabilities safe, Imran says

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the country's nuclear and strategic capabilities were safe and the nation will continue to strengthen its strategic capability in order to protect its interests
www.pakistantoday.com.pk www.pakistantoday.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
GlobalVillageSpace Pakistan ‘most improved’ country for nuclear security: NTI Index Pakistan Defence & Industry 2
khansaheeb The countries building miniature nuclear reactors Technology & Science 0
Jyotish The status of nuclear power of countries around the world (2019) World Affairs 2
Farhan Malik why doesn't Pakistan pass the nuclear technology to other muslim countries Pakistan Defence & Industry 52
BL33D Pakistani PM says country would give up nuclear weapons if India did as well Strategic & Foreign Affairs 84
Austin Powers "Never Recognised India, Pakistan As Nuclear Countries," Says China World Affairs 0
The SC Saudi Arabia Receives Offers from 5 Countries to Build 2 Nuclear Reactors Middle East & Africa 6
ghazi52 China expands nuclear facility to Pakistan, other countries Pakistan Strategic Forces 31
T Iraq asks U.N & Nuclear countries for help to build new nuclear power reactor Middle East & Africa 14
ashok321 'India Is Uranium-Rich Country': Nuclear Chief Dr Sekhar Basu Indian Defence Forum 5

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top