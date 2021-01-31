Country's handicraft exports up almost 50pc in July-Dec

Despite the pandemic, the country's export earnings from the handicrafts sector logged a robust growth in the first half of the current fiscal year (FY) 2020-21 on the back of growing demand for environment-friendly products across the globe.During the July-December period of the current fiscal year, handicraft exporters earned US$16.58 million, up by 48.70 per cent from the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, according to the data available from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).The export performance was 23.36 per cent higher than the strategic target of $13.44 million set for the period.As per the data available, export earnings from the sector almost doubled over a period of five years.The country earned $20.52 million during the FY 2019-20, $19.95 million in FY 2018-19 and $10.01 million in FY 2015-16.Regarding the robust growth amid the pandemic, Shahid Hussain Shamim, a leader of handicraft makers' trade body, told the FE recently that handicraft items are becoming of great importance day by day across the world."Handicrafts have become more essential products even in the pandemic, which has created demand for some new items like face barriers," said Mr Shamim, senior vice president of Bangladesh Handicrafts Manufacturers and Exporters Association, commonly known as Banglacraft.At the onset of the pandemic, even handicraft makers were wary about the business considering the handicrafts as non-essential, he said, adding that designers and craftspeople took time-befitting move to cope with the 'new normal' situation."Even we also thought earlier that people were buying our products as part of their hobby."Mr Shamim also said the country's handicrafts and jute goods are gaining popularity in the international market due to its environment-friendly feature and price competitiveness in recent times."Many people in developed countries now opt for green products for their day-to-day lifestyle."He further said though the products' value didn't increase further, total volume increased in the recent times.Moreover, the cost of production increased due to flood last year, he said, adding that almost all raw materials collected from natural sources for handicrafts are grown locally.According to sources, Bangladesh exports handicraft goods to over 50 countries. The sectoral export comprises handmade attires, various items made with cane and jute, baskets, showpieces, terracotta, pottery and handmade carpets.Currently, handicraft exporters get 10 per cent cash incentive.Jashim Chowdhury, an entrepreneur of the digital commerce platform centering the handicrafts, told the FE that use of internet helped entrepreneurs continue their international trade."Entrepreneurs can use our platform to reach many new customers across the globe," said Mr Chowdhury, one of the founders of Arista Export, a business to business (B2B) matchmaking digital platform.By dint of internet marketing comprising search engine optimization and social media marketing, an entrepreneur can now reach a wider consumer base, he said and laid emphasis on adopting digital platforms to promote local handicrafts industry.