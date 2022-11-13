What's new

Country’s first-ever data centre for AMI set up at Iesco

By Israr Khan
November 13, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division), Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, inaugurated the first-ever data centre of Pakistan for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) at the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco).
“State-of-the-art services will be provided to electricity consumers as per their requirements. Elimination of theft, further improvement in electricity delivery and not transferring the burden of electricity theft to consumers by obtaining accurate data is our top priority,” the minister said while inaugurating the data centre. The minister further said that the energy industry has always needed modern technology and the government has started the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) in all power distribution companies (Discos) in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Iesco’s AMI is a big project of Pakistan, he said, adding that the federal government is mulling shifting the public buildings from grid to solar power. “Various solar projects are underway in different parts of the country for getting low-cost electricity; it will be easier for Pakistan to progress through it.” The minister said he had issued instructions to all Discos to shift the meters of commercial, agricultural, and bulk consumers as well as high-loss feeders and transformers to AMI meters. Chairman Board of Directors of Iesco Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam Raja said the completion of this project will further increase the sale of electricity and timely recovery of dues would boost the financial position. The establishment of an operational centre and a modern metering lab is also a part of this project, which will further improve the operational efficiency of Iesco, he said. Speaking at the event, Iesco Chief Executive Officer, Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan, said this project will provide the company with accurate information and boost consumers’ confidence. He also said that apart from Iesco’s head- office, a backup data centre will be set up in Gujar Khan to deal with any emergency.

Finding power losses/theft is not that hard with proper metering. AMI also makes it harder for disco employees to falsify readings for bribes.
 

