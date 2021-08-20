Country that could lead global food market in 2025 revealed

Russian agriculture is on course to lead the global food market starting in 2025, showing steady growth

sanctions introduced by Europe against Russia in recent years have had the opposite effect to what was intended. The Russian government was forced to shift its focus to the development of the domestic food industry, embracing a policy of import substitution, boosting state support for the agro-industrial complex, and restricting some food imports. These steps have already borne fruit, the analyst said, with agriculture becoming one of the cornerstones of the nation’s economy

11 Dec, 2021 07:57while the global agro-industrial complex is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, analysts say.," political analyst Alexei Martynov said this week, as cited by Prime.According to Martynov, theAccording to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the number of people facing food shortages due to the pandemic has increased by 132 million over the past year and a half. Given this, Martynov believes that in the years to come, the importance of the agro-industry will increase, driven by population growth and changes in the climate. Russia, he says, has great potential to boost its agricultural production due to modern technology and digitalization, as well as achievements in breeding and genetics. According to him, all of this largely neutralizes the industry risks faced by other countries.Despite the difficult weather conditions that weakened the harvest of potatoes and vegetables, this year has mostly been successful for Russian farmers. For the third year in a row, the country produced more than 120 million tons of grain, set records in the collection of oilseeds, fruit, and berries, and increased the production of sugar beets, buckwheat, and other products.The situation is similar with livestock. Outbreaks of bird flu and African swine fever have cut the volume of poultry and pigs, but the overall volume of meat production is expected to be near last year's figures, while milk production is expected to reach an 11-year record." Martynov said.However, Russian farmers are short on machinery, which is a problem that should be dealt with immediately.," Alla Vysotskaya, head of the Vozrozhdenie Agro-Industrial Complex, said, noting that amid the pandemic, food security has become a more critical matter than ever before. She said that, according to statistics agency Rosstat, there are three tractors and two combine harvesters per 1,000 hectares of land in Russia – while, for example, India has 12 tractors for the same area, and the US has 27.