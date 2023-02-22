What's new

Country of the elite, by the elite, for the elite!

There is a great video by CCP grey called "rules for rulers" one of the main tenants is "keeping the keys to power happy"
the keys being the judges, military beaucracy. After seeing that video, I am further convinced there is no hope.
Anyways Im happy Asia is rising with or without us, good to see neighbors doing well and the balance of power shift back to the East.
 
The elites have been exposed to the bone in Pakistan. The generals are a major part of this cabal. Too bad the people of Pakistan are mentally retarted to challange their oppressors. In any other society the generals and elites would have been grinded to mincemeat.
 
Irony.
News outlets and journalists who are publishing these kind of articles/reports, are actually enabling it, they are part of the problem and supporting the elite.
 
But how can this be? Imran Khan is the cleanest and look he’s crying in my picture for poor people of Pakistan lol
 
why you care about imran khan so much ?
download (1).jpg
 
Thanks, for the video. I rarely write here.
But this video is great for simple people. I like it. You should post here this video, so everyone can access.
But on topic, I don't believe theme of this thread.I am Indian. Pakistan is not my friend country, but it is a country, where people like me live and it is democracy.So i think, people have power.there is hope. I think it is good that people don't do lot of protest or revolution after imran khan. It is hard times for motherland, financial problem, political problem. But only in hard times real sons help mother.just Don't run, stay and fight. Help each other, help poor people.Money is not everything.vote for good people.and please please dont listening to people who migrated to other country. They are never your well wisher. They run away because they want money more then mother. Yes, there are difficult situation in everyone life but for mother only son stay and fight, real son, who love mother.
I see on this forum that biggest voice is of sons who run away from mother,this behavior lowest of lowest.because this person run away but now talking so big things,only because it is internet not real life. Shame is for these runners.
Please sorry for my bad english and anyone don't take it personal
 

