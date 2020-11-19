What's new

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months : SBP refutes claims of Advisor to PM on Finance

Pakistan incurred foreign debt of $3.181 billion from multiple financing sources in the first four months (July-October) of 2020-21, including $566.27 million from foreign commercial banks projected at 26 percent of total budgeted external loans of $12.233 billion for the entire fiscal year.

Official documents available with Business Recorder revealed that in October the country received $327.79 million external inflows from multiple financing sources in October including $231.66 million from foreign commercial banks.

The external inflows during the corresponding period (July-October) of fiscal year 2019-20 were $2.525 billion which were around 19.5 percent of the annual budgeted amount of $12.958 billion.

In the aftermath of Covid-19 and its second wave in the country the disbursements of project financing from development partners dried up during the last quarter of the fiscal year 2019-20. The pandemic led to closure of many economic activities across the country including development project activities. However, after the ease in the lockdown by the government the economic activity is reviving which may lead to a revival of the project financing in the current fiscal year 2020-21, sources added. According to documents the government procured $566.27 million loans from foreign commercial banks during July-October 2020, including $34.62 million from Ajman Bank, $200 million from Standard Chartered Bank (London), $216.66 million from Dubai Bank and $115 million were received from the consortium-led by Suisse AG, UBL and ABL. The data also reflects the $1 billion of safe China deposit. The bilateral and multilateral development partners have disbursed $1.965 billion of foreign economic assistance during July-October of current fiscal year (2020-21) against the budgetary estimates of $5.811 billion for fiscal year 2020-21.

Amongst the multilateral development partners, mainly Asian Development Bank provided $665 million, Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) $250.01 million, World Bank disbursed $625 million against the budgetary allocation of $2.257 billion while from bilateral sources, France, USA and UK provided $32.65 million, $52.6 million and $13.45 million, respectively.
While Dr. Hafeez Sheikh claims:

“During the period from June 30 to November 1st, there was zero percent increase in the country’s debt,” he said while accompanying Prime Minister, Imran Khan during a briefing on power relief package for industry.
Economy back on growth path, no debt rise in past 4 months: Hafeez

Asserting that economy was steered back on growth path, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Tuesday that there was no increase in country’s debt during the past four months.
Hafeez sheikh was pointing towards state bank lending ..its pretty clear if u have gone to school ..
 
We are in the middle of a Pandemic


In the UK it's now been revealed that UK has borrowed 214 Billion over last 7 months to cover covid period

I'm.sure it's same for most countries


It's only Pakistan we have corrupt looters waiting to find excuses to target government and country when they should be supporting
 
This is a normal process, roll over of debt. E.g. Saudi deposits were rolled over by deposits from China. Nowhere it implies net increase in loans. BTW this was not what Hafeez Sheikh was mentioning.

For educational purposes if your current account is surplus, any external debt taken if taken will be either for roll over of debt or to pay interest on existing loans. And also if the financing is procured against projects (which is not bad if the projects are financially viable).
 
He is a Patwari. They have only gone to school of Darnomics.
Pakistan has no political opposition. Only mafias
 
Gullu butt tola is not smart enough to understand press briefings, they better go "Ke akhiya, ke akhiya" before posting any news....advisor to PM clearly says govt has not taken loan from any local institutions in last 4 months.
 
