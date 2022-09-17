What's new

Countries with Fastest road transport have the highest GDP

Interesting correlation between Road transport speed and the GDP as per IMF

According to IMF, the fastest countries are generally the wealthiest ones as measured by gross domestic product (GDP) per capita. For advanced economies, a small improvement in the mean speed was associated with a higher GDP per capita than for low-income developing countries.In the mentioned report, IMF has examined road quality across 162 countries using Google Maps to determine the mean, or average, the time it takes to drive between large cities that are at least 80 kilometers (50 miles) apart.

The world’s Top 30 countries in order are:

United State, Canada, Argentina, Chile, Sweden, Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, Croatia, Iran, Serbia, Greece, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Oman, South Korea, Malaysia, Morocco, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, and Australia.

Some of the countries with the slowest roads (with a speed between 30 to 60 km/h) are:

Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Mongolia, Somalia, Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, Nigeria, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Indonesia, Colombia and Bolivia.

IMF ranks Iran among world’s top 30 countries with fastest road transport

TEHRAN - International Monetary Fund (IMF) has ranked Iran among the world’s top 30 countries with the fastest road transportation in a recent report on road quality.
