Countries where land and environmental activists are killed the most (2019)

DEFENDING TOMORROW The climate crisis and threats against land and environmental defenders July 2020 About the report For years, land and environmental defenders have been the first line of defence against the causes and impacts of climate breakdown. Time after time, they have challenged the damaging aspects of industries rampaging unhampered through forests, wetlands, oceans and biodiversity hotspots. Yet despite clearer evidence than ever of the crucial role they play and the dangers they increasingly face, far too many businesses, financiers and governments fail to protect them in their vital and peaceful work. This report is based on research into the killings and enforced disappearances of land and environmental defenders between 1 January 2019 and 31 December 2019. It also shows the broader range of non-lethal threats and criminalisation that they face. Total number of killings per country Top findings Source and full report: https://www.globalwitness.org/en/campaigns/environmental-activists/defending-tomorrow/