/ Register

  • Monday, August 3, 2020

Countries where land and environmental activists are killed the most (2019)

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by Jyotish, Aug 3, 2020 at 5:03 PM.

  1. Aug 3, 2020 at 5:03 PM #1
    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,340
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2018
    Ratings:
    +2 / 3,660 / -6
    Country:
    Suriname
    Location:
    Netherlands
    DEFENDING TOMORROW

    The climate crisis and threats against land and environmental defenders

    July 2020

    About the report

    For years, land and environmental defenders have been the first line of defence against the causes and impacts of climate breakdown. Time after time, they have challenged the damaging aspects of industries rampaging unhampered through forests, wetlands, oceans and biodiversity hotspots. Yet despite clearer evidence than ever of the crucial role they play and the dangers they increasingly face, far too many businesses, financiers and governments fail to protect them in their vital and peaceful work.

    This report is based on research into the killings and enforced disappearances of land and environmental defenders between 1 January 2019 and 31 December 2019. It also shows the broader range of non-lethal threats and criminalisation that they face.

    Total number of killings per country

    Defending_Tomorrow_EN_high_res_-_July_2020_page-0009.jpg

    Top findings

    Defending_Tomorrow_EN_high_res_-_July_2020_page-0010.jpg

    Source and full report:
    https://www.globalwitness.org/en/campaigns/environmental-activists/defending-tomorrow/
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  2. Aug 3, 2020 at 5:42 PM #2
    waz

    waz SENIOR MODERATOR

    Messages:
    15,379
    Joined:
    Sep 15, 2006
    Ratings:
    +63 / 38,134 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    South American and Central American countries heading the list. I swear the value of life means nothing to many there.
    They've inherited riches beyond belief and are now tearing it to shreds. God I hope we see a reverse.
    My respects to the brothers and sisters who lost their lives defending our beautiful planet.
     
    Last edited: Aug 3, 2020 at 6:37 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 0, Guests: 2)