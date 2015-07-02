What's new

Countries Where Incest Is Legal

1618597714931.png



India

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) does not contain any specific provision against incest and also there is no law to support incest relationships, but there are general provisions relating to sexual abuse of children by their custodian, such as a parent or teacher.[45][46] More over the rule of kinship or marriage is governed by the different marriage laws.[citation needed]


France, Belgium, and Luxembourg

The 1810 penal code, which was promulgated by Napoleon I and adopted throughout most of Europe, abolished incest laws in France,[35] Belgium, and Luxembourg.

In 2010, France reinstated laws against incest by introducing article 222-31-1 of the penal code. From February 10, 2010 to September 17, 2011, rape and sexual assault were classified as incest when they are committed "within the family on a minor by an ascendant, a brother, a sister or any other person, including a cohabitant of a family member, who has de jure or de facto authority over the victim."[86]

There were subsequently multiple changes to the definition of incest.

On 16 September, 2011, the Constitutional Council repealed article 222-31-1 of the penal code, saying that if it was possible for the legislator to institute a particular penal qualification to designate incestuous sexual acts, they could not, without disregarding the principle of legality of offences and penalties, refrain from precisely designating the persons who must be considered, within the meaning of this qualification, as members of the family.[87]

Incest was once again reinstated on 2016. From March 16, 2016 to August 06, 2018, rape and sexual assault are considered incestuous when they are committed on a minor by: (1) An ascendant; (2) A brother, sister, uncle, aunt, nephew or niece; (3) The spouse or partner of one of the persons mentioned in (1) and (2) or the partner bound by a civil solidarity pact with one of the persons mentioned in the same 1 ° and 2 °, if he or she has de jure or de facto authority over the minor.[88]

On 6 August, 2018, "if he has minor a de jure or de facto authority" in (3) was changed to "if he has victim a de jure or de facto authority."[89]



1618597824343.png

Red - incest Legal, Yellow - incest illegal


France and India, Chuddy buddies in everything. Not surprised at all

Abstract
The prevalence of consanguineous marriages was studied in 940 families belonging to four different socio-economic groups in and around Lahore, Pakistan. The births occurring in these families from September 1984 to March 1987 were also investigated for birth defects. The overall prevalence of consanguineous marriages was 46%. The first cousin marriages were most common (67%), followed by the marriages between second cousins, 19%. The prevalence of consanguineous marriages was clearly associated with the socio-economic status of the study groups; 50% of the marriages was related in the periurban slum, 49% in the village, 44% in the urban slum and 31% in the upper middle class. The birth defects were also more prevalent in the poorer areas, being highest in the periurban slum (17.7%) followed by the urban slum (15.6%) and then the village (14.8%) and lowest in the upper middle class (12.3%). Although, the frequency of both consanguinity and birth defects were related with the socio-economic levels of the study groups, there was no association between inbreeding and birth defects. Perhaps, deleterious recessive genes for birth defects have been "bred out", because of continuous inbreeding over generations in this population. There was a significant predilection of major birth defects in boys without clear sex linkage. The conclusion is that the rate of consanguineous marriages was high, especially in the poorer areas, but the relationship between consanguineous marriages and birth defects was little or none. However, other child health indicators may be affected by consanguineous marriages.


www.dawn.com

Deformities in Charsadda: Cousin marriages, and the heavy price children pay

Almost every third home in Mian Kalay village has children suffering from birth defects.
www.dawn.com
HARLEQUINN ICTHYOSIS

In Pakistan , the numbers approach 70%. Even in England, more than half of Pakistani immigrants are married to their first cousins, and in Denmark the number of inbred Pakistani immigrants is around 40%.

Speak Out: Inbred Muslims | Southeast Missourian newspaper, Cape ...
Global prevalence of consanguinity
1280px-Global_prevalence_of_consanguinity.svg.png


@Mujahid Memon search about harlequin icthyosis if you have the guts and commonly it occurs in certain countries I don't want to get banned hence will not reply much but since you opened the thread.


Also in that map did you see how both India Russia and China are red I will let you guess
 
Hindu are much more degenerate than the West, since ancient times. Their ancient mythologies are full of beastiality and incest.
 
Lets first align on the definition of incest.
If you include cousins in it, then I guess the above chart would change.

Also, there is a difference in being legal and having no separate legal provision. Incest is not very common in India and hence probably no need has been felt for a separate law against it.
 
