The Indian Penal Code (IPC) does not contain any specific provision against incest and also there is no law to support incest relationships, but there are general provisions relating to sexual abuse of children by their custodian, such as a parent or teacher.[45][46] More over the rule of kinship or marriage is governed by the different marriage laws.[citation needed]
France, Belgium, and Luxembourg
The 1810 penal code, which was promulgated by Napoleon I and adopted throughout most of Europe, abolished incest laws in France,[35] Belgium, and Luxembourg.
In 2010, France reinstated laws against incest by introducing article 222-31-1 of the penal code. From February 10, 2010 to September 17, 2011, rape and sexual assault were classified as incest when they are committed "within the family on a minor by an ascendant, a brother, a sister or any other person, including a cohabitant of a family member, who has de jure or de facto authority over the victim."[86]
There were subsequently multiple changes to the definition of incest.
On 16 September, 2011, the Constitutional Council repealed article 222-31-1 of the penal code, saying that if it was possible for the legislator to institute a particular penal qualification to designate incestuous sexual acts, they could not, without disregarding the principle of legality of offences and penalties, refrain from precisely designating the persons who must be considered, within the meaning of this qualification, as members of the family.[87]
Incest was once again reinstated on 2016. From March 16, 2016 to August 06, 2018, rape and sexual assault are considered incestuous when they are committed on a minor by: (1) An ascendant; (2) A brother, sister, uncle, aunt, nephew or niece; (3) The spouse or partner of one of the persons mentioned in (1) and (2) or the partner bound by a civil solidarity pact with one of the persons mentioned in the same 1 ° and 2 °, if he or she has de jure or de facto authority over the minor.[88]
On 6 August, 2018, "if he has minor a de jure or de facto authority" in (3) was changed to "if he has victim a de jure or de facto authority."[89]
Red - incest Legal, Yellow - incest illegal
