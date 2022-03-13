What's new

countries should get prepared for nuclear war

There is potential for this, Russia vs NATO thing going out of control and things are happening fast. Unlike the past this generation of west is blood thirsty for war and also talk of assassinating putin.

I think countries around the world should, at least have radio broadcast and TV channel, dedicated to educating the public what to do?
for e.g buy radios vhf uhf etc, food with log shelf life, medicines, gold, batteries, generators, solar, warm clothes preferably military grade, guns and so on.

Pakistan should do this with partnership with neighbors like iran, afghanistan, china etc.
 

