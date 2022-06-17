What's new

Countries prefer U.S. to China as leading superpower, poll finds

2E7284E6-BE90-4690-AD68-2BB4134E479B.jpeg


A new poll of nine big countries finds a strong preference for the U.S., rather than China, to be the leading superpower.

Why it matters: The Eurasia Group Foundation (EGF) poll is the latest signal that many around the world are viewing China's rise with trepidation.

Breaking it down: Huge majorities in India, Nigeria, Poland and Brazil — and pluralities in Egypt and Mexico — think U.S. influence in their region has generally been positive over the last 20 years.

  • In China, 62% believe it's been negative.
That's a relatively new phenomenon in China. When EGF first conducted this poll in 2019, just 17% of Chinese respondents had negative views of the U.S. overall. Three years later, 45% do.

  • Views of China in the U.S. have grown more negative still, according to recent polls from Pew and Gallup.
  • Washington isn't preferred over Beijing everywhere around the world. EGF found in 2021 that two-thirds of Russians would rather China be the leading global power.
  • Among the nine countries in the new EGF poll, the top reason for picking the U.S. was that it's a "trustworthy economic partner," while the top reason for picking China was that it's "a good example for national development."
EGF also asked about two other U.S. exports: pop culture and "ideas of democracy."

  • While the Jan. 6 hearings in Washington have highlighted the fragile state of American democracy, huge majorities in Nigeria, India, Poland, Brazil and Egypt view U.S. democracy favorably and want their governing system to become more like America's.
  • Even in China, 32% view "American ideas of democracy" favorably, though that's down from 45% in 2019. Meanwhile, 28% want China's government to become more like America's.
  • American soft power remains strong. Big majorities in every country except Egypt believe U.S. movies, music and TV have had a positive impact on their countries. That includes China.
The trend: Favorable views of the U.S. have increased significantly in Germany, Japan and Mexico since Donald Trump left office.

  • Still, respondents in Japan and Germany tend to be ambivalent about American influence and military cooperation with their American allies. (Majorities in Japan are "neutral" on both questions).
  • By contrast, respondents in Poland, India, Nigeria and Brazil are overwhelmingly in favor of cooperation with the U.S. military.
  • However in Egypt, a top recipient of U.S. military aid, 60% view military collaboration with the U.S. negatively.
More from the survey:

  • Pluralities in every country believe the U.S. has handled Russia's Ukraine invasion well, except in China (where responses are evenly split) and Japan (where a majority is "neutral").
  • Perhaps surprisingly for Americans, 52% of respondents across the nine countries think the U.S. has handled the pandemic well, up from 41% in last year's survey (respondents from China and Germany are the most skeptical).
  • Asked about their biggest concern with the U.S. system of government, the top answer across the nine countries was the income gap between rich and poor.
Countries prefer U.S. to China as leading superpower, poll finds

There's at least one big exception: Russia.
datawrapper.gif
 
Not surprising the Japanese chose USA.

Japan was an old enemy of China, and USA nuked Japan.

Pakistan should help China become the superpower, so the world order will be more balanced.
 
US invaded/regime changed over 70 governments post WW2, probably be a better approach to ask those countries for their opinions.

SPOILER: Pakistanis (minus Bajwa and his pals) overwhelmingly support China as a leading super power over US
 
Also Chinese people see Pakistan favorably when they hear their government has good relationship with Pakistan.
 
People hate changes. This is human nature. China brings changes. The world needs more time to adapt to that. One thing is for sure: Unipolar world is not good for most countries. The world needs balance power.
 
That's the reason. When you can tell your side of the story, and the other side cannot, you win.

Everything else is salad dressing.

P.S. The US had a huge advantage that it inherited from the British Empire: global reach of the English language.
 
China Surpasses US in Eyes of Young Africans, Survey Shows​

  • China provides affordable goods, invests in infrastructure
  • Survey covers 18-to-24-year-olds on world’s youngest continent
China Surpasses US in the Eyes of Young Africans, Survey Shows

China has overtaken the US as the foreign power seen as having the biggest positive influence in Africa by young people, according to a survey released on Monday.
Why Young Africans Are Looking Up To China More Than The US​

By Stephen Ndegwa
Published 9 hours ago

SHANGHAI.jpeg

An aerial view of shanghai at night

China has surpassed the United States in having the biggest positive influence in Africa by young people, Bloomberg reported. According to the survey of 4,507 young Africans from 15 countries conducted by the South Africa-based Itchkowitz Family Foundation, 76 percent of respondents saw China as a foreign country that has a positive impact on their lives, compared to 72 percent for the US.

When the foundation first surveyed 18-to-24-year-olds in Africa in 2020, 83 percent of respondents saw the US’ influence as positive compared to 79 percent for China. Over the past two decades, China has funded infrastructure in Africa and provided the continent with affordable consumer goods such as mobile phones, solar panels and shovels.

“We see China having climbed to pole position, we see a recognition of the fact that China is engaging in Africa at a time when very few others are,” Ivor Ichikowitz, chairman of the foundation, said in an interview in Johannesburg.

Ichikowitz noted that in Africa, the US has played a very limited role, and it actually played an embarrassingly insignificant role in terms of actual investment, trade, and building of infrastructure. “Overall, we are seeing a much more positive approach to China, that’s going to drive a lot more engagement with China,” he said.

A positive view toward China was strongest in Rwanda, Malawi and Nigeria. By 2030, young Africans are expected to make up 42 percent of the world’s youth. According to the survey, the US has now lagged behind the United Kingdom and the European Union as well in terms of perceived positive influence.

Now, the results of this survey is a clear indication that the U.S. soft power is waning at a very fast rate. A major reason

The US must have long been aware of the shifting trend, which informs the massive disinformation and misinformation campaign against China in Africa. A good example are the unsubstantiated claims of China pushing African countries to a debt trap by loaning them more money than they can repay within the stipulated periods. This has been debunked after the facts of the infrastructural contracts were brought to light and the recipient countries confirmed they were not unduly stressed.

Recently, the British Broadcasting Corporation aired an expose of alleged racist videos taken by Chinese nationals in some African countries for entertainment back home. While no one can defend such actions, it is a case of the kettle calling the pot black and trying to divert the conversation. The horrors of Western racism against Blacks are still fresh in the minds of Africans both in the continent and diaspora, from slavery to colonialism. Racism against Blacks reared its head in the US in 2020 after the death of Black American George Perry Floyd Jr. in the hands of White police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In the last couple of decades, thousands of Africans have made sponsored educational and professional tours to China with the aim of gaining exposure of the Chinese socio-economic and even political system. Millions of Africans comprising the bulk of the youth demography have benefited from trading in Chinese fast moving consumer goods and electronics. Conversely, China is supporting millions of Africans’ livelihoods through the importation of agricultural produce from the continent.

But China does not seek competition with the US. On Tuesday, Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that China firmly opposes using competition to define its ties with the US. Jiechi stated that the three principles proposed by President Xi Jinping – mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation – are the correct approaches for China and the United States in getting along with each other.

The foregoing statement is a reiteration of a statement in November, 2021 by Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, who had stated categorically that China is not looking to “surpass or replace” the US the world stage.
“China’s goal has never been to surpass or replace the United States or engage in zero-sum competition with the US,” said Zhao. “Our goal is to constantly surpass ourselves, become a better China and enable the Chinese people to lead better lives.”

Anyway, there is no hiding the fact that China’s steadfastness in its fight for a more just and equitable world is endearing the country to those who have long been oppressed by the current predominating zero-sum game perpetuated by the US and its allies. China’s mantra of creating a word with a shared destiny and win-win outcomes is the new “gospel” for the 21st Century.

[Stephen Ndegwa is a Nairobi-based communication expert, lecturer-scholar at the United States International University-Africa, author and international affairs columnist]

