What's new

Countries in the tropics

Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,594
3
4,999
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
Why are regions in the tropics so backward and dirty? The tropics is the part of the Earth that is within the Tropic of Cancer in the North and the Tropic of Capricorn in the South.
1628496544649.png



Is there something wrong with people living in this region?

All the cities outside this region (or not in the vicinity of this region), except warzones, are so much cleaner and less dirty. Does it have something to do with IQ? Malnutrition? Parasites?
 
Falconless

Falconless

FULL MEMBER
Oct 13, 2020
126
0
84
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong and Brisbane are also in that so called tropics region.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

RescueRanger
Tropical Cyclone for YAAS-21
Replies
2
Views
197
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
J
Snow in tropical Vietnam
Replies
3
Views
223
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
striver44
China's Crackdown on Muslims Spreads to Tropical Hainan 
Replies
2
Views
296
Beast
B
B
Eastern India to Bangladesh still on alert for brewing tropical system
Replies
3
Views
423
Rahil Ahmed
Rahil Ahmed
kankan326
Possibilities of Covid-19 not from China
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
2K
Reashot Xigwin
Reashot Xigwin

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom