Countries and regions that support Apple Pay update

Countries and regions that support Apple Pay

Countries and regions that support Apple Pay

Apple Pay offers an easy, secure, and private way to pay on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.
support.apple.com

Africa

South Africa


Asia-Pacific

Australia
China mainland*
Hong Kong
Japan
Kazakhstan

Europe

Austria
Belarus
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Faroe Islands
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Greenland
Guernsey
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Isle of Man
Italy
Jersey
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Monaco
Montenegro
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Russia
San Marino
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Ukraine
United Kingdom
Vatican City

Latin America and the Caribbean

Brazil
Mexico

Middle East

Bahrain
Israel
Palestine
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates

North America

Canada
The United States

October 2021
9to5mac.com

Apple Pay arrives in Bahrain with support from major banks

Bahrain, a country in the Persian Gulf, is getting Apple Pay with three major banks supporting Apple's own payment system.
