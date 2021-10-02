What's new

Countries accelerate shift away from US dollar

Countries accelerate shift away from US dollar

The holdings of gold in the foreign exchange reserves of the central banks have been growing worldwide, hitting a 31-year high this year. At the same time, US dollar holdings have been dropping.
Stranagor said:
Till the world continues to trade in the USD, nothing is going to change it.

The world needs a liquid currency to trade. Since there is no UN-designated standard trade currency, the USD takes the de facto position. And there is literally not a single country on this planet whose currency commands the liquidity, availability, and stability that the USD has.

Yuan, Ruble, Yen, Rupee, Franc, Shekel... nothing. Euros come a distant second but they are still not stable enough. One more exit by any other country and its value weakens drastically. Returning to the gold standard would be pretty difficult since gold is a finite resource. Something else will be required in the future. Something more sustainable.
 
India can continue using USD if it wants. It can continue allowing Indian economic decisions to be made in Washington DC instead of New Delhi. Has nothing to do with us. The question is, will Indians continue to tolerate this situation? How has it worked out for Indians?
 
The world trade using USD to settle payment is getting smaller and smaller. This is the point. Its not about not using USD and reaches a point of zero in world trade. EU prefer to use Euro. China and Russia slash to more than 50% payment using yuan or rubble. Soon many ASEAN countries will accept RMB as payment. They can later used RMB to buy further Chinese products or settle for infrastructure payment.

Even India themselves realized the decline of USD. But their indian forumer are very ill informed.
Even India themselves realized the decline of USD. But their indian forumer are very ill informed.

If you are ready to offer an alternative global currency, the world will be more than open to trading with it.

But as we all know from several discussions here, confidence in a global currency comes from a lot of factors. Until there is a commonly agreed currency, it will be difficult to shift away from the USD.

Bartering is a short-term measure but it will be chaotic to trade with the barter system if the value of goods is not denominated in a commonly-understood currency.
You need to detach sentiments away when engaging in a discussion. I was talking about a common global currency.

Do you have a common currency to offer? Something that can convince the entire world trading system to move to? If yes, India will be the first one to shift away from USD.
 
I think it is not about completely doing away with the USD. After all, US foreign trade is well over 2 trillion USD.

It is more about balancing things out, so no single country would have the luxury of arbitrary sanctions or exporting inflation to maintain reckless spending and way of life at home at the cost of others.

India may continue with the USD until it turns green. In the end, it is a deficit-driven economy.
 
