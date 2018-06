An air strike by the Afghan Air Force on 2 April killed 30 children, a UN investigation found

The helicopters arrived shortly after midday and sent a rocket hurtling into an area at the back of the crowd where children were sitting.

"no involvement" in the 2 April attack. While advisers "assist in the development of doctrine that guides the Afghan Air Force decision-making process"

These caps are said to have belonged to victims of the Dasht-e-Archi attack