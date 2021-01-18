Countering the IED threat to Toyota Hilux

The Pakistan Army is faced with many threats from all directions. It has to find innovative and cost effective means to tackle these threats. The demand to replace all of the Toyota Hilux with MRAPs is a heavy cost and not practical on a financial basis. But there remains a need to find a way to “uparmor” the current force. This can be done with the addition of ballistic glass, bullet proof doors and engine block, but this won’t be enough to deal with the IED threat, which could only be a few pounds of explosive (consider what the current miscreants are using) but can be devastating to the FC troops that have to face it.
IMHO, Pakistan should look into working with this British scientist to license produce these upgrade kits for the Hilux fleet, operating in high threat environments.
@Bilal Khan (Quwa) Any indications the army would consider such a procurement/retrofit? (I ask because IMHO You are very knowledgeable of realistic Army procurement considerations)
