Countering the IED threat to Toyota Hilux

Dec 17, 2014
The Pakistan Army is faced with many threats from all directions. It has to find innovative and cost effective means to tackle these threats. The demand to replace all of the Toyota Hilux with MRAPs is a heavy cost and not practical on a financial basis. But there remains a need to find a way to “uparmor” the current force. This can be done with the addition of ballistic glass, bullet proof doors and engine block, but this won’t be enough to deal with the IED threat, which could only be a few pounds of explosive (consider what the current miscreants are using) but can be devastating to the FC troops that have to face it.

IMHO, Pakistan should look into working with this British scientist to license produce these upgrade kits for the Hilux fleet, operating in high threat environments.

@Bilal Khan (Quwa) Any indications the army would consider such a procurement/retrofit? (I ask because IMHO You are very knowledgeable of realistic Army procurement considerations)

 
Dec 26, 2018
Rochdale has like hugest amount of Pakistanis/Kashmiris so Pakistan can not only work with him but also can get the TOT hopefully.
And this can even be done by Pakistan itself... not a complex thing..
 
Dec 17, 2014
Rochdale has like hugest amount of Pakistanis/Kashmiris so Pakistan can not only work with him but also can get the TOT hopefully.

And this can even be done by Pakistan itself... not a complex thing..
I have no doubt they could do this themselves, but like you said, they could get the ToT and Pakistanis could work with the guy and this company, which has done alot of R&D already, so that this can be applied to the FC vehicles ASAP. It might only be a matter of a relatively modest amount of money, but would save us time, which can be very important, when looking to save as many lives in the FC and special forces.
 
Apr 17, 2008
If all that money is spent on protecting our soldiers then how will our generals like bajwa retire with 20 million USD property?
By being able to offer him 20 millions worth properties in Pakistan maybe ?
But yes no need to make Pakistan prosperous country.,
 
Destranator

Jul 20, 2018
Hi Pakistani members, I have a question:
Why did Pakistani forces standardise Hiluxes over LC70 series?
The LC70 series is better suited for military purposes as it is more customisable, better at off-roading and has greater towing capacity yet quite fuel efficient.

Both Bangladesh and Pakistan have extensive history of military application of the LC70 series (including its predecessor the J40 series).

Bangladesh Armed Forces retained LC70 as their standard combat 4x4 platform. They do use some hiluxes but mainly for utility and not combat.

I wonder why Pakistan deviated towards Hiluxes in the recent past? Any distinct advantages of Hiluxes?

Examples of LC70 series military applications from both countries:

Pakistan:

images (6).jpeg
Pakistan_Army_Toyota_Land_Cruiser.jpg
images (7).jpeg
images (8).jpeg
images (9).jpeg





Bangladesh:

images (11).jpeg
images (12).jpeg
images (13).jpeg
images (16).jpeg
images (17).jpeg
images (14).jpeg
images (21).jpeg
images (18).jpeg
 
Destranator

Jul 20, 2018
I think hiluxes thori hain ziada tar Mitsubishi double cabin and aik aur koi ugly si jeep ziada hain
Fc and rangers use small single cabin hilux. Hilux sasti ha isliye
If Mitsubishi L200 is the most numerous then it makes sense as it is actually quite cheaper than the other two.
Not so sure about Hilux being cheaper than LC70 if you consider lifecycle costs. LC70's just don't die.
 

