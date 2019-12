Do you remember?On how big & reputed websites the news of airstrikes, surgical strikes in Pakistan were published?Afterwards of course, it was proven to be all fake.

BGB court martial and transfer news is just like that.Nothing but a pure rumour Why are you so scared to hear this fake news? Confirmed, the news is complete False. No such statement was made from the BGB. Nor was any such news published in any local newspaper.Except two illegal portals copying from one or two local news portal Indian site.

Which officer has been transferred? Whose court is the marshal giving? What's the name What is the designation? How did you know?Even Bangladeshi media does not know and Indian media knows how?Even BGB itself does not know.

You should know, There is no court marshal in BGB, BGB is a paramilitary force.

Yes, let's get to the point. Where this news has been published it is said that the officer has been transferred And one habilder has been given a court marshal. But the court-martial of the habilder is impossible, they are tried under another law.

Now to the next point, the link is called BGB DIG but BGB does not have this title. The BGB chief is called DG.

Now let's come to the next point. It has been said that the BGB sector commander has been transferred.But nothing of that sort has happened. The notice for the transfer of a Sector Commander gets published in a newspaper.

Tell me, which one to believe, us or Indian fake news? Please do not spread rumors like salt.Falling in the trap of Indians, spreading their propaganda,are they anything except foolishness?



