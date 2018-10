It's no mystery that IAF has an edge on tech and numbers on PAF, but this edge can in part be countered by aquiring different types of tech and employing different tactics.



Specifically I'd like to talk about S-400, SU-30MKI, Rafale.



What are our current options to counter them, what can we develop/deploy/purchase to counter them?



My thoughts



Rafale - we don't have a counter for it yet. If they aquire it, this aircraft with dominate any 1:1 air engagements. We need to purchase a solution, FC-31 is the solution i see.



SU-30MKI - Another great aircraft, IAF have it in good numbers, but it's huge RCS leave it vulnerable to early detection especially as we have AWACS. Could be engaged by F-16, JF-17 armed with SD-10 or AIM-120. They do have a big numerical advantage, but we have a lot of F-16 and JF-17 and it's not like they're going to fly them all over the border at once. Things would be helped if we bought more long range SAM's and any F-16's we can pick up here and there.



S-400 - A great defensive weapon, potentially could keep Indian airspace very safe. The only way around it is to target it. We could use ARM weaponry to target it, but the huge range of S-400 means we'd struggle to get close to it. The key to taking out this weapon will be numbers. It can target 36 threats at a time, number 37 and number 38 get through. It won't be cheap to target it though, whats the cost of 30 missiles which can reach 300km away!



Any better ideas, i'm sure you guys are more clued up than i am.

