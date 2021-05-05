What's new

Counter terrorism officers granted more time to question three suspects from Keighley

74779636-F416-4B17-84BA-46508F60DCB2.jpeg



WEST YORKSHIRE POLICE

  • Sunday 2 May 2021, 7:16pm
Terror raid Keighley
Editorial imageCredit: Press Association
  • Counter terrorism officers have been granted more time to question five people, including three from Keighley, on suspicion of far-right terrorism offences.
The two men, aged 29 and 30 and a woman, aged 28, were arrested along with a 16-year-old boy from Wiltshire and a 28-year-old man from Anglesey. They are all being questioned at a police station in West Yorkshire.
What has been described as 'suspicious material' has been found at a house in the town and the search of that property continues.
A police cordon is in place

West Yorkshire police said:"Following the discovery of potentially suspicious material at one of the addresses in Keighley the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EOD) has been called to provide specialist advice and to arrange the safe removal of the items if required."
A number of properties are being searched in connection with the arrests.Some homes have been evacuated as a 'precuationary measure.'

We recognise that local people may have concerns as a result of this activity. We would like to reassure them that these arrests are pre-planned and intelligence led and there is not believed to be any immediate risk to the local community. We are grateful for the understanding, patience and support of local residents while these enquiries continue.
Counter Terrorism Policing North East spokesperson
The raid was part of an intelligence led investigation into suspected right wing terrorism.

Counter terrorism officers granted more time to question Keighley suspects | ITV News

Five people, including three from Keighley, are being questioned on suspicion of far-right terrorism offences
Nothing on bbc sky cnn
Imagine if it was a Pakistani it would be front page news all over the world
 
