Counter-sanctions against West to hit its ‘weak spots’– Moscow

25 Feb, 2022 13:57Moscow will not mirror the West’s fresh restrictions but will hit the “weak spots” of the US and its alliesMoscow will respond to sanctions imposed by the US and its allies over Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, the head of the Russian Senate, Valentina Matviyenko, told journalists during her visit to Tajikistan on Friday.Matviyenko said, adding that Russia’s response would not mirror the restrictions imposed by Washington and its allies but would instead hit the western nations where it hurts.the Senate head has said, adding thatThe official has not elaborated on any details of the drafted sanction proposals. She only said that the measures would be designed so as not to hurt Russia itself. The Russian government has takeninto account and developedMatviyenko has also said that Russia will remain a reliable gas supplier for Europe despite measures taken by the US and Germany against the Russian-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. Berlin decided to put an immediate halt to the certification of the project even before Russia launched its operation in Ukraine. The decision was taken following the official recognition by Moscow of the two breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk Republics earlier this week.The Russian Senate head’s words also come after US President Joe Biden imposedsanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine on Thursday. The measures targeted Russia’s banking sector, as well as the nation’s ability to do business in dollars, pounds, or yen. The restrictions did not involve cutting Russia off from the SWIFT system, though.Later on Thursday, the EU followed suit by also targetingas the EU Commission head, Ursula von der Leyen, put in her statement.Russia launched a large-scale military operation in Ukraine on Thursday morning, seeking tothein Kiev, according to the Kremlin.Clowns from the "West" are going to pay for their arogance.