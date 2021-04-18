What's new

Counter-measure solution against TB2, Russian Kamikaze Drones

Although TB2 is not an advanced UCAV system, breaking and obsession can be seen easily in adversary psychology. TB is a kind of tactical system developed for asymmetric warfare and counter-terrorism first. However, more serious countermeasures are now being discussed and developed. We used to see just US weapon illustrations on Russian defense industry presentations, until recently. There are good reasons for this though. In Karabakh, Baykar-IAI combined, and for Libya-Syria TAI and Baykar systems combined were created dozens of military cemeteries with hundreds of military vehicles all consisting of Russian defense industry products. Moreover, each new encounter area is more destructive than the previous one.

This situation caused dozens of articles to be published in the international press on the subject. Moreover, some countries' force commands started to analyze this new phenomenon more closely and review their future structuring strategies. Russia is at the top of these countries, naturally.
 
