Eight spectacular Chinese New Year 2020 events in Singapore that you must not miss

Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations

Chinese New Year Light Up: January 4 – February 22, 2020

January 4 – February 22, 2020 Chinese New Year Countdown Party: January 24, 2020

January 24, 2020 Festive Street Bazaar: January 3 – 24, 2020

January 3 – 24, 2020 Lion Dance Competition: January 11 – 12, 2020

January 11 – 12, 2020 Chingay Parade in Chinatown: February 2, 2020

Website: http://chinatownfestivals.sg/chinatown-chinese-new-year-celebrations-2018/ / Dates: Now – Feb. 22 / Venue: Chinatown / Address: Chinatown Point, 133 New Bridge Rd., Singapore 059413 / Price: Free

Chingay Parade

Website: https://www.chingay.org.sg / Dates: Jan. 31 – Feb. 1 / Venue: F1 Pit Building / Address: 1 Republic Blvd., Singapore 038975 / Price: From S$28.50

Chinese New Year at Universal Studios Singapore

Website: https://www.rwsentosa.com/uss-cny / Dates: Now – Feb. 9 / Venue: Universal Studios Singapore / Address: Resort World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269 / Price: From S$43

Huayi – Chinese Festival of Arts 2020

River Hongbao Carnival

Website: http://www.riverhongbao.sg/ / Dates: Jan. 23 – Feb. 1 / Venue: The Float at Marina Bay / Address: 20 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039805 / Price: Free

Spring Surprise