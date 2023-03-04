Count Down to Election 2023 PAKISTAN

What's new

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

3 Days ago, supreme court did their part

This should have been done back in March 2022 when President Alvi announced elections
but 1 year gone by now

Finally every thing is settled

  • 87 Days left to election.
1677934718543.png


In order to fix the country, the focus should be 100% towards a safe and fair election in 87 Days

All people of Pakistan must focus on this objective for next 87 days


1- No more bogus court cases
2- No more Tosha Khahana shit
3- No more Talk Shalk , Tea buscuit crap
4- No more woe is economy


PDM will try to do their SOSHA bazi
"Expect these shocks from PDM (PML, PPP, FAZLU) " they will try to stirr up the shit

> Women issue sosha
> Religious sosha
> Ethnic sosha
> Attack on judiciary sosha
> They will even inflame sectarian sosha if they have to




Get your act together NATION/ Military / Political and get in line and hold safe elections
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

GHQ will not this country rest in peace. It will fibd a new way to throw a wrench in the works. If all else fails, Hafiz will offer fajr ki namaz on election day and declare martial law.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

Start planning how you and every single person in your neighborhood will go vote and give ride to your neighbor if you can to Polling station

1- Visualize the Day
2- Make plan to Vote , with your whole family
3- Ensure you have all information you need on day to vote 87 day from now

Rent out a Bus to take your whole neighborhood to pooling booth


Keep small supply for petrol to use so you can go to the pool station on day of election.
In case they shut down all petrol stations close to election date
 
AZ1

AZ1

Imran Khan said:
PDM will declare bankruptcy then elections

i will not surprise if PDM will divide country into 4 then elections .

election is death for them
PPP will sideline from pdm then they agree to hold election on date if martial law impose which is unlikely IMF gone,ppp gone
 
chinasun

chinasun

The leader of a country considers himself a beggar. What are the consequences? If he does not change the status quo. The country will face a severe shock. Nobody wants to live in darkness!In 2023, the country and the nation have reached the most dangerous time.
 
