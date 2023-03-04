Count Down to Election 2023 PAKISTAN

87 Days left to election.

Count Down to Election 2023 PAKISTAN3 Days ago, supreme court did their partThis should have been done back in March 2022 when President Alvi announced electionsbut 1 year gone by nowFinally every thing is settledIn order to fix the country, the focus should be 100% towards a safe and fair election in 87 DaysAll people of Pakistan must focus on this objective for next 87 days1- No more bogus court cases2- No more Tosha Khahana shit3- No more Talk Shalk , Tea buscuit crap4- No more woe is economyPDM will try to do their SOSHA bazi"Expect these shocks from PDM (PML, PPP, FAZLU) " they will try to stirr up the shit> Women issue sosha> Religious sosha> Ethnic sosha> Attack on judiciary sosha> They will even inflame sectarian sosha if they have toGet your act together NATION/ Military / Political and get in line and hold safe elections