Count Down to Election 2023 PAKISTAN
3 Days ago, supreme court did their part
This should have been done back in March 2022 when President Alvi announced elections
but 1 year gone by now
Finally every thing is settled
In order to fix the country, the focus should be 100% towards a safe and fair election in 87 Days
All people of Pakistan must focus on this objective for next 87 days
1- No more bogus court cases
2- No more Tosha Khahana shit
3- No more Talk Shalk , Tea buscuit crap
4- No more woe is economy
PDM will try to do their SOSHA bazi
"Expect these shocks from PDM (PML, PPP, FAZLU) " they will try to stirr up the shit
> Women issue sosha
> Religious sosha
> Ethnic sosha
> Attack on judiciary sosha
> They will even inflame sectarian sosha if they have to
Get your act together NATION/ Military / Political and get in line and hold safe elections
Last edited: