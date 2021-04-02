Could US sanctions and closer Middle East ties fuel the rise of China’s petroyuan?

China could be looking to secure long-term energy deals with Middle Eastern nations to increase the international use of its currency, analysts say

Use of the so-called petroyuan could gain traction as energy exporters like Russia and Iran, which are subject to US sanctions, look to limit dollar exposure

In March 2018, China launched yuan-denominated oil futures contracts in Shanghai to compete with the dominant US petrodollar. Photo: APA string of energy-rich economies appear to be moving closer into China’s orbit, expanding economic ties and potentially fuelling the rise of the petroyuan, analysts say.Chinese Foreign Ministeron Tuesday of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman, vowing to help protect their core interests against foreign interference amid rising pressure from the United States.Facing sanctions itself, China could be looking to secure long-term deals with Middle Eastern nations using the yuan as a form of payment so that all parties can circumvent potential restrictions associated with the, analysts said.