Could Turkiye Become Part of an Expanding BRICS?

Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Nigeria, the UAE, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Senegal and Thailand are the Candidates that interested to join BRICS Plus.


While Argentina, successfully securing support from both China & Brazil
Untitled.png

https://dialogochino.net/en/trade-investment/54987-brics-argentina-join-summit-china-brazil-support/


Indonesia also successfully securing support from China
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202205/1266202.shtml

While Kazakhstan already got Russian Support, and I believe China's Support also follow very soon.


India is currently opposed to expanding BRICS, but I believe it will change soon. Because of Russian pressure
https://www.eurasiareview.com/27052022-talk-of-expanding-brics-ahead-of-june-summit/


The Expansion of BRICS Plus first initiated by Russia, then China supported that. And currently China is in the process to form cooperation mechanism of BRICS Plus Expansion. So BRICS Plus can accept new members ASAP
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539976847844593664
 
