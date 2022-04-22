Could There Be Plan To Eliminate Khan?

Friends...

My purpose is not to sensationalize ...but given Pakistan bloody history and powerful conspirators, and what have transpired since and before the tabling of no confidence on april 8th, 2022, the level of planning and scope of it, there could be plan to eliminate PMIK.



1. 1st PM, Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan from founding founders was assassinated in 1951.



2. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto judicial murder in 1979



3. General Zia ppane crash in 1988



4. Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007 in a suicide bomb and assassin's bullet.



5. Need to protect PMIK at all costs.



One good thing now is social media and proliferation of information and how quickly it spread. But the chief conspirator Gen. Bajwa, I am not sure the length he can go, an attempt can be made to eliminate PMIK.



May Allah protect him, our country, and our people.