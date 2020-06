I have noticed that after his retirement from Cricket, Shahid Afridi has been participating in a lot of national causes and emerging as a leading figure for an important political role in future. There are lot of positive things about him,1- He is undoubtedly one of the most famous personality of Pakistan from mid 90s onward.2- He is a self-made person, didn't had any family connections to get into cricket.3- Everyone knows about him so he doesn't have to register himself to come to limelight.4- He belongs to a non-mummy daddy family and most people in Pakistan can relate with him5- He is relatively young and an energetic person by nature.6- He is also brave in voicing his opinion on various social and national issues.7- He has a relatively clean character and has been a family guy right from his young age.All these aspects make him superior candidate compared to mummy daddy young lot of current political dynasties for future political leadership role in Pakistan.I personally think Shahid Afridi is a future Prime minister material for Pakistan.I am also adding a poll.