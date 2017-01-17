Could Russia side with the US and India against China?

Cracks are opening in the Russia-China relationship, from the status of Vladivostok to Russian arms sales to India

The biggest crack involves New Delhi’s suggestion that Moscow join the US-led Indo-Pacific grouping, which is widely seen as anti-China

Chinese exercise in Tibet after border clash with India

Russia and China are ‘working together to reduce the world’s reliance on US dollars’

Could Russia side with the US and India against China? Cracks are opening in China-Russia ties, from Vladivostok to arms sales to India and – most explosive of all – New Delhi’s suggestion that Moscow join the US-led Indo-Pacific grouping.