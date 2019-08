Could Pakistan Sink an Indian Aircraft Carrier in a War?Answer the question logically is "yes" there is a I made on how to sink Indian Aircraft carrier. However there are several ways in which to sink a Aircraft carrier. Remember the Vikrant is not Nimitz class Aircraft carrier with modern battle group of destroyers. Secondly it is a used refurbished vessel in it's last stages of life meaning it's vulnerable. Thirdly Indians have ZERO battle hardened experience unlike Americans. In times of war many possibilities of chaos and accidents on the deck of inexperienced crew can take place. There are carrier destructive missiles Df-26 solely design to sink an aircraft carrier but I doubt Pakistan has these missiles. Watch my video below and let me know?Source http://www.defencenews.in/article/Could-Pakistan-Sink-an-Indian-Aircraft-Carrier-in-a-War-586719