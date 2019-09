I have been wondering about lighter jets like BAE Hawk, K-8, and other training jets could carry BVRAAMS and fire them with JF-17s radar working as the plane firing the missiles.SD-10- is an active radar-guided air-to-air missile developed by the People's Republic of China . It is considered comparable to the American AIM-120 AMRAAM and the Russian R-77 180 kilograms (400 lb)203 millimetres (8.0 in)Solid fuel rocket70–100 kilometres (43–62 mi)The carrying capacity of the K-8 is almost certainly enough to carry two SD-10s with some modifications. Egyptian K-8s have 4 hardpoints and it seems can carry 250kg Mk 82s.The JF-17 should in theory be able to have a data link with the K-8 and the ability to input inertial data for the SD-10 to be fired therefore only needing minor modifications.JF-17 cockpitIn theory, 1 JF-17, and 2 K-8s could go on a CAP with a total of 6 BVRAAMS and even possibly with an AWACS helping the JF-17 find targets. This would free up many JF-17s and F-16s and increase the number of combat sorties. The SD-10 is Fire and Forget which means that all 6 SD-10s could be fired simultaneously.