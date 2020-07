Breakingviews - China's Huawei holds a 5G trump card

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Huawei is not so easy for Western countries to rip out. The Chinese telecommunications-equipment giant founded by Ren Zhengfei owns a huge trove of next-generation wireless patents. As a global standard for 5G emerges, Huawei technology may become essential to carriers.For years, the Shenzhen-based company has dominated the mobile infrastructure market, outselling rivals Nokia and Ericsson by offering cheaper alternatives. But U.S. concerns that Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for espionage has gained traction: officials in the UK and France are purging their own networks of Chinese-made kit. A similar reaction elsewhere will seriously dent a business that generated nearly $43 billion in revenue for Huawei last year, roughly a third of the company’s total.Replacing antennas and mast towers is one thing, though. Even if the likes of Britain’s Vodafone and BT remove all existing Huawei equipment - a move the UK government conservatively estimates will cost 2 billion pounds - global carriers will still be dependent on technology from Huawei to roll out next generation networks. Research firm IPlytics has found that the Chinese outfit owns the most 5G-related patents, and of that, roughly 15% of the essential ones.Simply put, these are technical specifications global carriers can build to in order to ensure different networks are compatible with each other. Having one unified standard will be vital for 5G, which is meant to seamlessly link up billions of machines, cars, and gadgets around the world.Smart missiles don't need small chips ????