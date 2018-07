You're quite right about that 'more for prestige', until you factor in how a well protected aircraft carrier fits into a military as a wholeThey're quite valuable, especially as assets like used by the US at the moment.. when well-protected, and internationally-accepted to be used in that way..But what i'm trying to explain to you Chinese here, is that getting into an arms-race with NATO is probably going to result in a Cold-War style win for NATO again. We clearly have more experience in all of these matters, from diplomacy to economy during (cold) wars to the building of the more advanced military tech (which is more expensive to develop, but once you have that edge, it's easy to win by producing just a modest percentage more of such assets)..And we can't afford to let go of our military edge over you. We really can't trust a situation where we're not decidedly the strongest side on Earth in military terms. We're the only ones with true free speech *and* which has true free speech rights for our mass-media.It is up to you Chinese at the moment not to start a cold war based on the production of more and more military assets for the purposes of gaining regional and world-wide influence, Chinese. The Russians tried exactly the same thing because they too had a culture much different from ours which they wanted to see spread to the rest of the world. In your case, it might not be your culture that you try to spread as much as the Russians did, true, but you do try to gain quick and decisive influence around the world these days, and you do openly admit to be using the development of your military as a means to gain posture and thus influence around the world.reciprocal trade, is the only way to ensure long-term peace, prosperity and thus prestige, for all.and that's not what your government is doing at the moment, Chinese.