could China invade the USA?

I see a lot of post about the USA Attacking China. or the USA defending Taiwan, Japan or ROK.



What I never see is anyone say how would China Attack and defeat the USA in a one vs one?



how would China invade the USA?



how would China invade, take and hold Guam, alaska, Hawaii or west coast of the USA?



and would China target US Bases in Japan & ROK. since the forces there would prevent China navy from making it to US territory.



Japan



US Navy

Yokosuka

1 Aircraft Carrier (CVN)

3 Guided Missile Cruisers (CGHM)

2 Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)

5 Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGM)

1 Command Ship (LCC)



Sasebo

1 Amphibious Assault Ship (LHA)

1 Amphibious Transport Dock (LPD)

2 Dock Landing Ship (LSD)

4 Mine Countermeasure Ship (MCO)



Iwakuni:

48 F18E/F (Fighters)

10 EA18G (EW)

E-2D (AEWC)

24 MH60R (ASW)

12 MH60S (MRH)





US Air Force

Kadena:

5th Air Force HQ

54 F15C/D (Fighters)

15 KC135R (Tankers)

2 E-3B (AEWC)

10 C130J (Transports)

10 HH-60G (CSAR)



Misawa

48 F16C/D (Fighters)



Shariki

1 AN/TPY-2 X Band Radar site



Kyogamisaki

1 AN/TPY-2 X Band Radar site





US Marines

Okinawa

MEF 3 HQ

3rd Marine HQ

1 Marine Regiment

1 Field Artillery Regiment

24 F18C/D (Fighters)

12 F35B (Fighters)

15 KC130J (Tankers)

24 MV22B (Tilt Transport)







ROK

US Army



Camp Humphrey/Camp Casey

USFK HQ

8th Army HQ

2nd Infantry Division HQ

87 M1A2 SEP V2 (Tank)

111 M2/M3/M7 (Fighting Vehicle)

18 M109A6/A7 (SP Field Artillery)

18 M1064 (SP Mortars)

324 Infantrymen Dismounts

128 Scout Dismounts

36 MLRS (Rocket Launchers)

48 AH64D/E (Attack Copters)

60 HH-60 (MRH)

30 Patriots (ADA)



Camp Carroll

30 Patriots (ADA)

1 ABCT in worth of equipment in storage





US Air Force

Osan

7th Air Force HQ

24 F16C/D (Fighters)

24 A10C (Ground Attack Planes)

30 Patriots (ADA)

6 THAAD (ADA)



Kunsan

48 F16C/D (Fighters)



and if China fired Missiles at these bases. Would Japan & ROK's ADA assets fire at Chinese Missiles? also any chinese missile that hit their targets would kill Japanese & ROK soldiers and civilians. thus likely bringing them into the conflict on the USA side.