could China invade the USA?

I see a lot of post about the USA Attacking China. or the USA defending Taiwan, Japan or ROK.
What I never see is anyone say how would China Attack and defeat the USA in a one vs one?
how would China invade the USA?
how would China invade, take and hold Guam, alaska, Hawaii or west coast of the USA?
and would China target US Bases in Japan & ROK. since the forces there would prevent China navy from making it to US territory.
Japan
US Navy
Yokosuka
1 Aircraft Carrier (CVN)
3 Guided Missile Cruisers (CGHM)
2 Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGHM)
5 Guided Missile Destroyers (DDGM)
1 Command Ship (LCC)
Sasebo
1 Amphibious Assault Ship (LHA)
1 Amphibious Transport Dock (LPD)
2 Dock Landing Ship (LSD)
4 Mine Countermeasure Ship (MCO)
Iwakuni:
48 F18E/F (Fighters)
10 EA18G (EW)
E-2D (AEWC)
24 MH60R (ASW)
12 MH60S (MRH)
US Air Force
Kadena:
5th Air Force HQ
54 F15C/D (Fighters)
15 KC135R (Tankers)
2 E-3B (AEWC)
10 C130J (Transports)
10 HH-60G (CSAR)
Misawa
48 F16C/D (Fighters)
Shariki
1 AN/TPY-2 X Band Radar site
Kyogamisaki
1 AN/TPY-2 X Band Radar site
US Marines
Okinawa
MEF 3 HQ
3rd Marine HQ
1 Marine Regiment
1 Field Artillery Regiment
24 F18C/D (Fighters)
12 F35B (Fighters)
15 KC130J (Tankers)
24 MV22B (Tilt Transport)
ROK
US Army
Camp Humphrey/Camp Casey
USFK HQ
8th Army HQ
2nd Infantry Division HQ
87 M1A2 SEP V2 (Tank)
111 M2/M3/M7 (Fighting Vehicle)
18 M109A6/A7 (SP Field Artillery)
18 M1064 (SP Mortars)
324 Infantrymen Dismounts
128 Scout Dismounts
36 MLRS (Rocket Launchers)
48 AH64D/E (Attack Copters)
60 HH-60 (MRH)
30 Patriots (ADA)
Camp Carroll
30 Patriots (ADA)
1 ABCT in worth of equipment in storage
US Air Force
Osan
7th Air Force HQ
24 F16C/D (Fighters)
24 A10C (Ground Attack Planes)
30 Patriots (ADA)
6 THAAD (ADA)
Kunsan
48 F16C/D (Fighters)
and if China fired Missiles at these bases. Would Japan & ROK's ADA assets fire at Chinese Missiles? also any chinese missile that hit their targets would kill Japanese & ROK soldiers and civilians. thus likely bringing them into the conflict on the USA side.
