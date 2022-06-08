What's new

Could A Digital Nomad Visa Help Pakistan's Economy??

Madni Bappa

Madni Bappa

FULL MEMBER
Mar 2, 2022
674
-2
801
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The previous government was very keen on stimulating tourism in Pakistan. And did marginally succeed in enticing the adventure seeking Europeans mainly. Very few American vloggers etc.

Could issuing a digital nomad visa help Pakistan shore up demand for people who want to work remote, earn in $,€,£ but live in a country where CoL is pretty cheap and the QoL they'd be able to afford would be much higher compared to their home country.

For example if I earned $7000 net every month pretty average for someone working in tech. That would translate to 14 lacs pkr or 1.4 million pkr. I could arguably live like a king in that salary range. And where would I spend bulk of that money??? In Pakistan.

This could help Pakistan attract overseas Pakistanis who are tired of racism/burnt out etc and would like a change of scenery. If goras come too then that's a bonus.

A lot of countries are doing this already:
nomadgirl.co

41 Countries With Digital Nomad Visas - The Ultimate List

Plenty of countries have implemented a Digital Nomad Visa or program for remote workers to stay & work for a period. Here is the ultimate list of 41 countries.
nomadgirl.co nomadgirl.co

Ones on the list I would certainly like to explore are Germany, Spain, Malta, Norway and maybe even Turkey.

But I don't think this will happen or should happen right now because we have uncle/afsar minded boomer politicians and generals at the helm right now. They are much more likely to screw this up. That is if they choose to even implement this in the first place.

The previous government was much more keen to make Pakistan and youth progress. You could visibly see it. Despite the snakes in their party and their shortcomings.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,540
44
24,462
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It absolutely would help, tbh IK was creating conditions where in 5-10 years time reversing the brain drain might have been possible.

The lack of healthcare facilities, lack of law and order just make it impossible.
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

FULL MEMBER
Oct 16, 2020
1,061
4
3,479
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
It is just not about the cost of living. One needs to be alive in-order to spend that 7000$. One needs to feel safe, have access to decent healthcare, education system. Knowing the prevailing culture of might-is-right, with the 7000$ you are still a nobody in Pakistan unless you know some politician, bureaucrat or army officer. The police is the worst, the judicial system is useless so what exactly is Pakistan offering in this case?

First we have to make it possible that no one is truly above the law only then we might lead somewhere. But I have no hope, it is what we have been witnessing since last 30 years, we take 2 baby steps forward and a giant leap backwards.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Luosifen
Technology weaponisation: Pakistan needs homegrown solutions
Replies
3
Views
188
Splurgenxs
Splurgenxs
Sainthood 101
In a first, PM Imran Khan launches fast digital transactions system Raast
2
Replies
23
Views
913
SaadH
S
GlobalVillageSpace
Securing Pakistan’s economic future with digital exports
Replies
0
Views
298
GlobalVillageSpace
GlobalVillageSpace
ghazi52
Crypto and gaming collide in high-risk 'play-to-earn' economies
Replies
0
Views
172
ghazi52
ghazi52
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Pak-China experts to build a better digital payment system
Replies
3
Views
357
MH.Yang
MH.Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom