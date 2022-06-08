Could A Digital Nomad Visa Help Pakistan's Economy??

41 Countries With Digital Nomad Visas - The Ultimate List Plenty of countries have implemented a Digital Nomad Visa or program for remote workers to stay & work for a period. Here is the ultimate list of 41 countries.

The previous government was very keen on stimulating tourism in Pakistan. And did marginally succeed in enticing the adventure seeking Europeans mainly. Very few American vloggers etc.Could issuing a digital nomad visa help Pakistan shore up demand for people who want to work remote, earn in $,€,£ but live in a country where CoL is pretty cheap and the QoL they'd be able to afford would be much higher compared to their home country.For example if I earned $7000 net every month pretty average for someone working in tech. That would translate to 14 lacs pkr or 1.4 million pkr. I could arguably live like a king in that salary range. And where would I spend bulk of that money??? In Pakistan.This could help Pakistan attract overseas Pakistanis who are tired of racism/burnt out etc and would like a change of scenery. If goras come too then that's a bonus.A lot of countries are doing this already:Ones on the list I would certainly like to explore are Germany, Spain, Malta, Norway and maybe even Turkey.But I don't think this will happen or should happen right now because we have uncle/afsar minded boomer politicians and generals at the helm right now. They are much more likely to screw this up. That is if they choose to even implement this in the first place.The previous government was much more keen to make Pakistan and youth progress. You could visibly see it. Despite the snakes in their party and their shortcomings.