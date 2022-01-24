Cost of living comparison - Pakistan vs rest of the world (don't get triggered yet)

I want to do some research, so I thought i'd asked our membership to help me better understand cost of living.
1. What is the minimum wage in your country?
2. How much does an average weeks groceries cost for a normal sized family?
3. How many days would a minimum wage worker have to work to earn that money?
- In the UK the minimum wage is £8.91p per hour. Assuming the typical working day is 8 hours, the minimum wage worker in the UK takes home £71.28 a week.
- My weekly grocery bill (everything needed for eating drinking and cleaning) comes out to about £100 a week (generous estimate).
- A minimum wage worker could earn that amount in about 1.5 days.
