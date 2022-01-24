Cost of living comparison - Pakistan vs rest of the world (don't get triggered yet)

In the UK the minimum wage is £8.91p per hour. Assuming the typical working day is 8 hours, the minimum wage worker in the UK takes home £71.28 a week.

My weekly grocery bill (everything needed for eating drinking and cleaning) comes out to about £100 a week (generous estimate).

A minimum wage worker could earn that amount in about 1.5 days.

I want to do some research, so I thought i'd asked our membership to help me better understand cost of living.So my questions are;1. What is the minimum wage in your country?2. How much does an average weeks groceries cost for a normal sized family?3. How many days would a minimum wage worker have to work to earn that money?