Cost of living comparison - Pakistan vs rest of the world (don't get triggered yet)

313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
I want to do some research, so I thought i'd asked our membership to help me better understand cost of living.

  • In the UK the minimum wage is £8.91p per hour. Assuming the typical working day is 8 hours, the minimum wage worker in the UK takes home £71.28 a week.
  • My weekly grocery bill (everything needed for eating drinking and cleaning) comes out to about £100 a week (generous estimate).
  • A minimum wage worker could earn that amount in about 1.5 days.
So my questions are;

1. What is the minimum wage in your country?
2. How much does an average weeks groceries cost for a normal sized family?
3. How many days would a minimum wage worker have to work to earn that money?
 
armandinho

armandinho

Jan 6, 2016
1) 663 *14 wages per year so= 773€ / month minimun gross
2)
Markets Edit
Milk (regular), (1 liter)1.27 €
Loaf of Fresh White Bread (500g)0.84 €
Rice (white), (1kg)1.87 €
Eggs (regular) (12)3.05 €
Local Cheese (1kg)8.87 €
Chicken Fillets (1kg)7.28 €
Beef Round (1kg) (or Equivalent Back Leg Red Meat)9.93 €
Apples (1kg)1.55 €
Banana (1kg)1.59 €
Oranges (1kg)0.92 €
Tomato (1kg)1.61 €
Potato (1kg)0.86 €
Onion (1kg)0.79 €
Lettuce (1 head)0.68 €
Water (1.5 liter bottle)0.90 €
Bottle of Wine (Mid-Range)7.00 €
Domestic Beer (0.5 liter bottle)1.50 €
Imported Beer (0.33 liter bottle)2.13 €




Rent Per Month Edit
Apartment (1 bedroom) in City Centre454.80 €
Apartment (1 bedroom) Outside of Centre418.36 €


3) A normal sized family with 4 members needs at least 200 per month just for food and basic needs (toilet paper etc)
 
