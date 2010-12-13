/ Register

  Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Cost Of Buying & Operating Fighters

Discussion in 'Air Warfare' started by Manticore, Dec 13, 2010.

  Dec 13, 2010 #1
    Types of costs for military aircraft


    There are a variety of types of costs related to military aircraft programs, with each form of accounting used for different purposes and insights. The two types most commonly reported are the unit "flyaway cost" (FAC) and "unit procurement cost" (UPC), the latter also being referred to by some as "unit program(me) cost". A "unit" cost is simply the indicated type of cost divided by the number of aircraft being paid for (i.e., the "per airplane" cost). The FAC is what most people think of as an airplane's cost. Unfortunately, there are two different costs that get referred to "flyaway cost". The UPC is most often reported as the total announced price of an acquisition program divided by the number of aircraft, but this is just an approximation because programs can and do vary widely in what "other stuff" is included.

    For the purposes of Wikipedia, our order of preference for cost types we provide should be 1) basic FAC, 2) "Total FAC" and 3) UPC. However, for those who want to better understand how these costs are defined and build upon one another, the following paragraphs discuss each type.

    Recurring flyaway cost: Usually reported as the "unit recurring flyaway" (URF) cost, this covers only the airframe, engines, avionics, and other such equipment that come "standard" with every airplane (and thus are "recurring"). The URF is one of the two fundamental cost elements of the basic FAC. Until the F-35 program began using it, the URF was rarely ever reported in the general press. The F-35 program uses it to capture those costs of the basic airplane that are common to all of the partners. The partners are individually responsible for those "nonrecurring" elements they may desire to better "tailor" the airplane to their specific requirements. The F-35's URF is often mis-reported as the airplane's FAC, but this understates the true FAC.

    Nonrecurring flyaway cost: Almost never separately reported, the nonrecurring costs include basic "startup" costs which are apportioned over the whole fleet of aircraft planned to be built for the purchaser(s), as well as allowances for user-required changes. The nonrecurring cost is typically a fraction of the recurring cost.

    Flyaway cost: The basic flyaway cost (FAC) is the sum of the recurring and nonrecurring costs and is always reported as a "unit flyaway cost" (usually abbreviated "FAC" or, rarely, "UFAC"). It is the most commonly reported cost and is normally what most people think of when they think about what an airplane "costs." However, just to keep things from being simple, there is something called "total flyaway cost".

    Total flyaway cost: This is always reported as a "unit" cost, and is often also referred to as the "weapon system cost" or simply as the "flyaway cost" &#8212; however, it comprises not only the "basic" flyaway cost, but also the delivery costs and the peculiar support equipment, technical data packages, training equipment, and a variety of contractor services required to provide initial support for the airplanes; all of this is usually amortized over the size of the customer's purchase. Unfortunately, with the total flyaway cost often being called "flyaway cost" and the term "weapon system cost" being used generically (even sometimes for the total lifecycle cost), it can often require an expert to figure out which is which. For the purposes of Wikipedia, editors should treat the "total" FAC and "basic" FAC as roughly the same "in round numbers." For follow-on purchases of a given aircraft by the same customer, this difference is often quite small.

    Procurement cost: This can be reported as either a "program cost" or a "unit procurement (or program) cost"; the unit procurement cost (UPC) adds the cost of initial spares &#8212; amortized over the quantity being purchased &#8212; to the flyaway cost. This is the other most commonly reported type of cost, and is usually derived from the reported procurement program cost divided by the quantity of aircraft being bought. While this is not a fully accurate estimation method, it is usually just about all one has to go with. (It should be noted also that there is no such thing as a "standard initial spares" package for costing purposes.)

    Program acquisition cost: Rarely ever seen &#8212; and normally only in the US &#8212; the PAC adds the costs of research and development, testing and evaluation, and related military construction (e.g., new hangars, test facilities, etc.) to the procurement cost. It can be found in the US DoD's "Selected Acquisition Reports". Detractors of a program often use this to "estimate" an exceptionally high unit cost for an airplane; while it is a "legitimate" form of cost, it is often used as a political tool by comparing it to the FAC or UPC &#8212; which are very different types of costs &#8212; thereby implying that it is the "real" cost (generally perceived to be the FAC or UPC) of the airplane as opposed to the government's "official" &#8212; and by implication, deceptive &#8212; cost (the actual FAC or UPC).

    Life-cycle cost: The (total) life-cycle cost (LCC) takes the program acquisition cost and adds to it all of the projected lifetime logistic and operational costs: munitions and missiles, AVPOL (fuel, oil, and lubricants), spares (other than initial spares), replenishment, depot maintenance, system support and modifications, as well as the costs of hiring, training, supporting, and paying the personnel associated with the operating unit(s). In recent years, the term "life-cycle costs" has increasingly been used to refer to just the logistic and operational costs, while the term "total life-cycle costs" includes the PAC. While certain things may indeed be done to reduce LCC, any LCC projection should be taken with more than a few grains of salt; I've yet to see a verified and validated methodology for producing a realistic valuation.








    Factor affecting the purchase of aircraft - COST



    There is a critical factor in sales of aircraft is the cost and have perpetuated

    COST OF FLYING;

    F-16 aircraft cost the Air Force Korean, or Egyptian 720 000 per year by dividing the number of flying hours to 200 h becomes a cost of $ 3600 per flight hour is believed that the latest model F-16Block52 + flight hour has Talakafp 4500-5000 dollars.

    Mirage 2000 will realize this to some $ 2700 for an hour flight but it is believed that the figure rose for the models of Mirage-2000-5MK2 / 9 and appreciated to $ 5000.

    Hour flight Rafale estimated value of $ 14,000 is French and the Brazilians and their clients they are working to reduce the cost per flight hour to no more than 15% of the cost per flight hour for the Mirage 2000.

    F-15 flight-hour cost her $ 17000.
    The cost of thousands of 22-hour flight with 19 000

    Aliorvitr said in marketing them to flight hour with $ 15000, but the data which comes from Austria and Germany show that it ranges between $ 33000 and 73 000 euros, a significant figures illustrate the great escape with the Alliance of manufactured especially with the global financial crisis, which does not allow Bastzaf resources the Air Force even in the countries Europe, which entered the state, including income equivalent to the Arab countries combined.



    The operating costs for the Eurofighter are significantly higher than expected . The operating costs for the Eurofighter are significantly higher than expected. With the price is 73 992 per flight hour , almost twice as high as originally planned With the price is 73 992 per flight hour, almost twice as high as originally planned

    Gripen NG model will not exceed $ 3000, making it the cheaper the cost of aircraft so far.

    MiG-29     flying hour is estimated to have $ 5500

    Sukhois 27/30     cost per flight hour with $ 7000, but believed that he had up to 14000 dollars for the latest Trzac of Sukhois 30-35

    Chinese aircraft to extend data on the cost per flight hour does not publish on the Internet, but aircraft and single engine F-C-1 and Jian-10 is estimated it will be in levels of thousands of 16 for it and a single-engine general aircraft bombed the Chinese old short thousands of MIC-1 is equal to 4000 flight hours


    contin...
     
    Last edited: Dec 13, 2010
  Dec 13, 2010 #2
    Price fighters: -

    f16 official price of $ 45 million, but any equipment and specifications in a package deal with armaments and spare parts, ammunition and other in the latest deal to Amman and arrived at the $ 194 million.


    Rafale price for the French Air Force ready to fly 101 million euros in 2006 price
    The price displayed in Brazil, Emirates, $ 225 million
    Aliorvitr price of not less than Rafale because of its much bigger production, which lowers production costs and research and development, which was distributed to a larger number of fighters, but the price of sustaining exaggerated.

    Sukhois price to offset the Russian Air Force to fly $ 42 million with $ 50 million ammunition price of $ 60 million in Libya with munitions, training and spare parts and maintenance
    Sukhois 30 revolve in the orbit of $ 50 million in international markets and price deliveries to India in 2017 specifications SU-30 MKI III more than $ 76.6 million

    MiG-29 is half the price of a presentation given to the Egyptians is $ 35 million, but in any specification
    MiG-29 cauterizing selling price for Burma is $ 28.5 million

    MiG-35 price would be more likely $ 50 million

    Thousands of MIC-1 sale price of 42 aircraft to Pakistan with a loan of $ 800 million thought to a comprehensive 200 rockets any SD-10 that the plane of the lens is the price Pakistan is $ 18.5 million

    Algian presented in 2009 at $ 30 million for model J-10A to Egypt

    And model of FC-20 to Pakistan as much as the price to almost $ 39 million delivery after 2012

    Ajeribn the sale price of class C of Thailand about $ 60 million
    And the sale price of NG model starts from $ 70 million

    The sale price of f35 thousand aircraft ready for flight do not include any weapons or ammunition to $ 146 million to Canada or Israel
    And any international supplier of fighter jets in deals large size reduces the price significantly because it is running production lines for a long time in addition to being lower production costs and R & D distributed to a large number of fighters Valsokhoy 30 sold at 40-45 million dollars for the deal 80 aircraft and are sold at a price of $ 53 million at and perhaps less

    The size of equipment to deal Mcbhatt training, spare parts and weapons, ammunition and training program all these influential factors in the deal

    Russians themselves have no light, fighter jets rather have a MiG-29 and its successor, the MiG-35

    The italian minister points as an example to the proposed acquisition of 25 Eurofighter Typhoon Tranche 3B aircraft, which will be canceled, saving at least &#8364; 2 billion

    Pakistan is the nature of the threat of Indian it focuses on large numbers of model airplanes from the JF-17 to accommodate the Indian numerical and technical

  Aug 17, 2011 #3
    Name ----------- -- Fiscal Year (Year USD) -------- Price (millions)
    A-10 Thunderbolt II -------- FY82 --------------- ----- $12.1
    A-4 Skyhawk FY77 $2.8
    A-6E Intruder FY88 $55.5
    AH-1 HueyCobra FY95 $11.275
    AH-64A Apache FY94 $16.76
    AH-64D Longbow appr. $15.2
    B-1B Lancer average $178
    B-2 Spirit FY93 $872.25
    B-52 Stratofortress 1961 $5.4
    BAe Hawk 1996 $9-15
    Boeing 767 AWACS 1997 est. $400-500
    C-141B Starlifter Modification program cost over $400 for a total of 270 aircraft
    C-17 Globemaster FY98 $241.0
    C-5B Galaxy FY87 $92.25
    Dassault Mirage 2000 1997 appr. $35
    Dassault Mirage 50 appr. $7.75
    Dassault Rafale B 1996 $64.4
    Dassault Rafale C 1996 $60.6
    Dassault Rafale M 1996 $65
    Dassault Super Etendard 1980 appr. $10.5
    E-2C Hawkeye FY96 $55.27
    E-3A Sentry FY83 $111.9
    EA-6B Prowler FY89 $47.7
    EF-111A Raven $21
    Eurocopter Super Puma/Cougar 1996 military models $7.0-15.0
    Eurocopter Tiger 1996 est. 13.5-14.0
    Eurofighter 1997 est.$54.5
    F/A-18 C/D Hornet FY96 $44.27
    F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet 1996 $48.5
    F-111 1973 $14.6
    F-117A Nighthawk Program unit $111
    Total program costs $6.56 billions
    Unit flyaway $42.6 according to the Air Force


    F-14D Tomcat FY91 $71.9
    F-15 Eagle FY91 $42.875
    F-16 Fighting Falcon FY96 $25.67
    1996 Unit flyaway est. $71.2 for the planned buy of 438 aircraft .FY96 Total program costs est. $71 billions

    F-5E/F Tiger FY83 $11.1
    Harrier II Plus 1 997 (new build) $29.75-34.5
    Harrier/AV-8A 1988 $6.7
    Hercules AC-130U FY90 $53.0
    Hercules C-130H FY93 $35.9
    Hercules C-130J Fy94 $44
    Hercules HC-130H FY90 $42.6
    Hercules KC-130T FY93 $35.0
    Hercules MC-130H FY90 $84.6
    HH-60H/HH-60J Jayhawk FY94 $15.1
    CH-46 Sea Knight 1987 $6.0
    CH-47 Chinook new production $15.9-20.2
    CH-53E Super Stallion FY94 $28.25
    JSF USAF version $28
    JSF USMC version $32
    JSF USN version $35-38
    KC-135 Stratotanker appr. $20.5
    L-39 Albatros 2000 $1-4
    L-159 ALCA 2000 est. $12
    MH-53E Sea Dragon FY94 $28.25
    MiG-23/MiG-27 Flogger 1996 est. $15
    MiG-29 Fulcrum 1997 $15.5 (fully-equipped in lots between 25-100)
    MiG-29 Fulcrum 1997 $24-31 (fully-equipped in lots of 10-25)
    MiG-31 Foxhound 1997 est. $57-60
    P-3 Orion FY87 $50.4
    Panavia Tornado ECR 1997 $38
    Panavia Tornado IDS/ADV 1997 $32-33
    RAH-66 Comanche FY95 est. $13.0 (with research a. development est. at $34.4)
    Saab JAS-39 Gripen $20-25.75
    Sea Harrier 1988 $14
    1991 $18
    SEPECAT Jaguar 1997 $15.5-16.5
    SH-60B Seahawk FY94 $30.81
    SH-60F Ocean Hawk FY93 $22.86
    Su-24 Fencer 1997 est. $24-25
    Su-25 Frogfoot 1997 est. $15.0-15.5
    Su-27 Flanker 1997 est. $30
    Su-32FN 1997 appr. $36
    UH-60L Black Hawk FY97 $8.26
    V-22 Osprey est. $32.5
    Yak-141 1997 $ 45-47
    Yak-38 1996 est. $18.5


    http://www.military.cz/accessories/prices/prices_en.htm
     
  Aug 19, 2011 #4
    Can i have the price of F-16 A/b/C/D/E/F
    And the price of J10B and FC-20
     
  Aug 29, 2011 #5
    you can check the first post , leo
     
  Aug 31, 2011 #6
    Hey ANTIBODY.

    As usual, the guy with perfect post. Thanks a lot for this.

    If I am not wrong, the pilot used to go on flights in F-16s earlier in accordance to their wish, routine/training flights.
    Now those must have been really expensive. Is that still in process now or are there limitations?

    Thanks.
     
  Aug 31, 2011 #7
    Antibody sir, Wouldn't the Su-30 MKI cost more than 7000 to operate? I have a vague memory of reading something along those lines in another article.
     
  Aug 31, 2011 #8
    Interesting article. It would be interesting to see this analysis with the perspective of the Indian MMRCA.
     
  Aug 31, 2011 #9
    $5500 for Mig29 is a surprise for me. I thought, Migs are most maintenance and fuel hungry planes.
     
  Aug 31, 2011 #10
    That changed with the new RD-33MK Sea Wasp and the new FADC in it. above all the MiG 29 has undergone a lot of transition from it's former A models.
     
  Aug 31, 2011 #11
    In a book written by Ben Rich (former head of Lockheed's skunk works) in 1994, he estimated that the avionics cost approximately $7,000 per pound of fighter weight

    last hope , thankyou , i remember sir murad saying that the pilots could take the kids , sometimes, alongwith them , however now its very strict

    mech , the article is from an arabic site , the indians might be in a better place to tell about the mki , however i will try to find some other link


    i did find another related thread
    http://www.defence.pk/forums/military-aviation/72511-flying-cost-fighter-jets.html
     
  Aug 31, 2011 #12
    Fuel alone these days is monstrously expensive. The F-15 might burn 20,000 lb in a 1.5 hour flight.

    20,000 lb = 3225 gallons. Jet fuel retails at $3 per gallon, so that's about $10,000 just for fuel. Although governments get fuel a LOT cheaper than some dude with a Gulfstream.
     
  Aug 31, 2011 #13
    I was thinking if any country, mainly USA is dealing make a electric fighter jet, that will be more efficient or cheaper to operate?
     
  Aug 31, 2011 #14
    Is there any such thing as 'electric jet engine'? :what:
     
  Aug 31, 2011 #15
    What IS that?!
     
