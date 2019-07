This is an idea i've had for many years and i think it is quite unpopular amongst some people. I'd like people to point out the positives and negatives.



My idea is state owned farms, with rural people employed to work on the land. These farms could be made on state owned land, rural people would be paid a wage to farm on these lands, given x% of the produce too (as an incentive to work hard) and the rest of produce would be sold at low cost in government utility stores.



These could start as low-tech farms and then eventually as you train the farmers, become more high-tech. I also think these could be later used as sites for agricultural colleges in the future., where students with a rural background could enrol and learn modern farming techniques.

