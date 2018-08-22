/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Corruption will not be tolerated, says Punjab CM

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Norwegian, Aug 22, 2018 at 5:22 PM.

  1. Aug 22, 2018 at 5:22 PM #1
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,367
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +19 / 14,017 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    Corruption will not be tolerated, says Punjab CM

    By
    GEO NEWS

    Wednesday Aug 22, 2018
    [​IMG]
    Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar speaks to media

    LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday vowed a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and said his government will neither indulge in corrupt practices nor allow anyone to do so.

    Buzdar spent his morning celebrating Eid-ul-Azha at Dar-ul-Shafqat, where he distributed presents among orphaned children.

    Speaking to reporters on the occasion, he said corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances in Punjab.

    “Our [motto] is to work, work and work. We have to bring change. It’s not easy,” he said.

    The chief minister promised that police reforms, modelled along the lines of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be introduced in the province soon
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  2. Aug 22, 2018 at 6:10 PM #2
    GHALIB

    GHALIB FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,039
    Joined:
    Jul 16, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 393 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    good beginning .
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 5 (Users: 1, Guests: 3)
  1. Pluralist