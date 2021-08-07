What's new

Corruption of 118 billion found in Pakistan Post under PTI Minister for Communications – Murad Saeed:Transparency International

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,869
17
18,266
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1628333129266.png


A corruption of 118 billion of rupees in digitization of Pakistan Post has been reported, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) ordered thorough investigations to submit the report. Sources said that the federal investigation agencies have completed the task and will submit the report very soon. Additional Director General (Financial Services) Ijaz Ahmed Minhas with other officials are reportedly found involve. When contacted, Ijaz Minhas denied the allegations and declared the report fabricated.

A financial scam of worth 118 billion of rupees has surfaced in the Pakistan Post into a contract with Habib Bank Ltd for digitalization of financial services of around 12000 post offices across the country. Allegations in award of contract for Digitalization of financial services to HBL in violation of Public Procurement Rules (PPRA) and other government financial rules. A reliable source mentioned that the investigation agencies found the solid evidences that the Addl DG (FS)/ Acting DG with support of his allies made every possible effort to pave way for engaging HBL for illegal financial gains. The evidences of involvement of minister were also found for ulterior motives

According to the details, in 2018, the then Secretary Mr. Saqib Aziz launched a project for extension of SAP Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) solution for digitization of manual accounting system of Pakistan Post for accurate and real time reporting of data to AGPR, Finance etc.

The case was forwarded by then Director General Muhammad Ikhlaq Rana to the ministry of Communications (MOC) but the Ministry didn’t forward the case on the plea that Ministry will not incur expenditure from government kitty on this project. So, Pakistan Post went to look for other options.

In a bid to digitalize the post offices across the country Korean Bank after comprehensive consultancy agreed to provide soft loan of 23 million dollars. The move was to offer complete hardware and software digitized solutions for revamping the postal system in a holistic way. The repayment period was 30 years with grace period of ten years on minimal rate of less than one percent which was expected to be converted into grant. This project was approved by Economic Affair Division (EAD) but controlling Ministry intentionally turned down the loan to pave way for HBL. The Additional DG(FS), Ijaz Ahmad Minhas un-authorizedly wrote a letter(without the approval of DG Pakistan Post) that loan is not required for digitalization of Pakistan Post.


Both aforementioned projects were turned down on the pretext of non-incurring government expenditure but ground realities clearly show that every effort was being made to pave the way to engage HBL for ulterior motives.

Consequently, expression of interest was published in the newspapers and different banks shown their interest but HBL was selected and agreement was executed on 3rd June, 2020 by Addl DG (FS) Mr. Ijaz Minhas. For execution of contract, Operational and Accounting procedure committees were constituted but copy of the agreement was not provided.

Later the copy of the agreement was presented on the intervention of DG Ikhlaq Rana and found that it is altered/changed after vetting from Law Division. The vetted and signed agreement were different. This was unlawful and glaring misconduct. DG Post referred the matter to controlling Ministry with the request to conduct fact finding inquiry.

It is further learnt that proposals from government entities like NBP and NITB Consortium to meet the FATF compliance were also not accepted by ministry to favour the HBL.
Click to expand...
The controlling Ministry directed DG Post to hold inquiry to fix responsibility for these illegal changes in the agreement. Resultantly, the DG constituted a fact finding inquiry committee comprising 3 senior officers of the department to probe into the matter in detail and fix the responsibility.

The inquiry committee proved that Mr. Ijaz Ahmad Minhas Addl DG (FS) is solely responsible for unlawful alterations in the agreement being sole architect of agreement and spokesman of the department was directly in contact with HBL authorities.

On the recommendation of inquiry committee DG Post Ikhlaq Rana submitted inquiry report to the Ministry but no action was taken against the accused by the ministry. Charge-sheet and statement of allegations are still lying pending in MOC to protect the culprit.

It is further learnt that proposals from government entities like NBP and NITB Consortium to meet the FATF compliance were also not accepted by ministry to favour the HBL.

In a meeting held on January, 11 in the office of Secretary Communications Zafar Hassan not only insulted DG Ikhlaq Rana but also threatened to remove him from office and face dire consequences. DG Ikhlaq Rana took a principle stand against the Secretary for his rude and insulting behaviour in presence of subordinate officers in the meeting.

So he requested through a letter on the same day that he may be allowed to go on leave till date of retirement or be allowed premature retirement and for execution of HBL agreement Ijaz Minhas, Addl DG(FS) be appointed as Project Director. Ikhlaq Rana further wrote that he will not attend any meeting in ministry in this regard. Federal Minister Murad Saeed and Secretary Communications took it as an opportunity and minister granted 81 days leave to Ikhlaq Rana till his retirement and look after charge of DG Post was given to Mr. Ijaz Minhas Addl DG (FS). The main hurdle in execution of PPOD-HBL agreement was removed. This whole scenario creates high suspicions on the part of Ministry of Communications. From the whole proceedings it transpired that alterations/amendments were made in the agreement in order to give favor to HBL by providing deposits in the shape of saving bank and military pension payment to the tune of about 1100 billion (Rs 500 billion Savings Bank principal plus interest on deposit and Rs 600 billion military pension). On this 1100 billion HBL could have earned 0.5 percent float from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) which comes to Rs 25-35 billion annually without doing banking business.

Now question arises why all this undue favor was being extended to HBL? Reportedly HBL gave Rs 7 billion to Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Federal Secretary Zafar Hassan, and former Secretary Communications, Jawad Raffiq Malik and Addl DG(FS) Ijaz Minhas and peanuts will go the subordinates.

ptbp.pk

Corruption of 118 billion found in Pakistan Post under PTI Minister for Communications – Murad Saeed - PTBP

Shamim Mehmood A corruption of 118 billion of rupees in digitization of Pakistan Post has been reported, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) ordered thorough investigations to submit the report. Sources said that the federal investigation agencies have completed the task and will submit the report...
ptbp.pk ptbp.pk
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
9,510
39
19,571
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
If its true... then all responsible should be punished.

Considering its reported in naya daur, and some blog... I won't give it too much credibility yet.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
3,416
1
3,730
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
If true ... corrupts should get a bullet to his head and cost of the bullet to be recovered from the family of the corrupt (Chinese Model) , regardless the corrupts belong to any party/public/institute.
The difference is our corrupt media first reports the corruption based upon their 'deep pockets' could be filled by whom. If the corruption proves, then our courts gives the elite criminals the advantage to spend their jail terms in UK based on false medical reports.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,869
17
18,266
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
khail007 said:
If true ... corrupts should get a bullet to his head and cost of the bullet to be recovered from the family of the corrupt (Chinese Model) , regardless the corrupts belong to any party/public/institute.
Click to expand...
Our boys in Aab.... have a heap of files on every sitting minister as we speak, if they behave everything will be fine. If not all hell will break loose, nevertheless the all-powerful will remain untouchables for an unforeseeable future.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
3,416
1
3,730
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Our boys in Aab.... have a heap of files on every sitting minister as we speak, if they behave everything will be fine. If not all hell will break loose, nevertheless the all-powerful will remain untouchables for an unforeseeable future.
Click to expand...
I already wrote, only the elites got the benefits for their corruption and picnic on foreign countries based on the false medical reports.
Even institutional labs prove liquors as 'Olive oil/Honey'.
 
python-000

python-000

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2017
1,399
0
1,064
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 767981

A corruption of 118 billion of rupees in digitization of Pakistan Post has been reported, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) ordered thorough investigations to submit the report. Sources said that the federal investigation agencies have completed the task and will submit the report very soon. Additional Director General (Financial Services) Ijaz Ahmed Minhas with other officials are reportedly found involve. When contacted, Ijaz Minhas denied the allegations and declared the report fabricated.

A financial scam of worth 118 billion of rupees has surfaced in the Pakistan Post into a contract with Habib Bank Ltd for digitalization of financial services of around 12000 post offices across the country. Allegations in award of contract for Digitalization of financial services to HBL in violation of Public Procurement Rules (PPRA) and other government financial rules. A reliable source mentioned that the investigation agencies found the solid evidences that the Addl DG (FS)/ Acting DG with support of his allies made every possible effort to pave way for engaging HBL for illegal financial gains. The evidences of involvement of minister were also found for ulterior motives

According to the details, in 2018, the then Secretary Mr. Saqib Aziz launched a project for extension of SAP Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) solution for digitization of manual accounting system of Pakistan Post for accurate and real time reporting of data to AGPR, Finance etc.

The case was forwarded by then Director General Muhammad Ikhlaq Rana to the ministry of Communications (MOC) but the Ministry didn’t forward the case on the plea that Ministry will not incur expenditure from government kitty on this project. So, Pakistan Post went to look for other options.

In a bid to digitalize the post offices across the country Korean Bank after comprehensive consultancy agreed to provide soft loan of 23 million dollars. The move was to offer complete hardware and software digitized solutions for revamping the postal system in a holistic way. The repayment period was 30 years with grace period of ten years on minimal rate of less than one percent which was expected to be converted into grant. This project was approved by Economic Affair Division (EAD) but controlling Ministry intentionally turned down the loan to pave way for HBL. The Additional DG(FS), Ijaz Ahmad Minhas un-authorizedly wrote a letter(without the approval of DG Pakistan Post) that loan is not required for digitalization of Pakistan Post.


Both aforementioned projects were turned down on the pretext of non-incurring government expenditure but ground realities clearly show that every effort was being made to pave the way to engage HBL for ulterior motives.

Consequently, expression of interest was published in the newspapers and different banks shown their interest but HBL was selected and agreement was executed on 3rd June, 2020 by Addl DG (FS) Mr. Ijaz Minhas. For execution of contract, Operational and Accounting procedure committees were constituted but copy of the agreement was not provided.

Later the copy of the agreement was presented on the intervention of DG Ikhlaq Rana and found that it is altered/changed after vetting from Law Division. The vetted and signed agreement were different. This was unlawful and glaring misconduct. DG Post referred the matter to controlling Ministry with the request to conduct fact finding inquiry.


The controlling Ministry directed DG Post to hold inquiry to fix responsibility for these illegal changes in the agreement. Resultantly, the DG constituted a fact finding inquiry committee comprising 3 senior officers of the department to probe into the matter in detail and fix the responsibility.

The inquiry committee proved that Mr. Ijaz Ahmad Minhas Addl DG (FS) is solely responsible for unlawful alterations in the agreement being sole architect of agreement and spokesman of the department was directly in contact with HBL authorities.

On the recommendation of inquiry committee DG Post Ikhlaq Rana submitted inquiry report to the Ministry but no action was taken against the accused by the ministry. Charge-sheet and statement of allegations are still lying pending in MOC to protect the culprit.

It is further learnt that proposals from government entities like NBP and NITB Consortium to meet the FATF compliance were also not accepted by ministry to favour the HBL.

In a meeting held on January, 11 in the office of Secretary Communications Zafar Hassan not only insulted DG Ikhlaq Rana but also threatened to remove him from office and face dire consequences. DG Ikhlaq Rana took a principle stand against the Secretary for his rude and insulting behaviour in presence of subordinate officers in the meeting.

So he requested through a letter on the same day that he may be allowed to go on leave till date of retirement or be allowed premature retirement and for execution of HBL agreement Ijaz Minhas, Addl DG(FS) be appointed as Project Director. Ikhlaq Rana further wrote that he will not attend any meeting in ministry in this regard. Federal Minister Murad Saeed and Secretary Communications took it as an opportunity and minister granted 81 days leave to Ikhlaq Rana till his retirement and look after charge of DG Post was given to Mr. Ijaz Minhas Addl DG (FS). The main hurdle in execution of PPOD-HBL agreement was removed. This whole scenario creates high suspicions on the part of Ministry of Communications. From the whole proceedings it transpired that alterations/amendments were made in the agreement in order to give favor to HBL by providing deposits in the shape of saving bank and military pension payment to the tune of about 1100 billion (Rs 500 billion Savings Bank principal plus interest on deposit and Rs 600 billion military pension). On this 1100 billion HBL could have earned 0.5 percent float from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) which comes to Rs 25-35 billion annually without doing banking business.

Now question arises why all this undue favor was being extended to HBL? Reportedly HBL gave Rs 7 billion to Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Federal Secretary Zafar Hassan, and former Secretary Communications, Jawad Raffiq Malik and Addl DG(FS) Ijaz Minhas and peanuts will go the subordinates.

ptbp.pk

Corruption of 118 billion found in Pakistan Post under PTI Minister for Communications – Murad Saeed - PTBP

Shamim Mehmood A corruption of 118 billion of rupees in digitization of Pakistan Post has been reported, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) ordered thorough investigations to submit the report. Sources said that the federal investigation agencies have completed the task and will submit the report...
ptbp.pk ptbp.pk
Click to expand...
No name of zardari corruption expert mafia group & No name nawaz corruption group but target only Pti WOW what a great game ( ulta chor kotwal ko danta jub inn ko dheel mil gye or bina tafreeq ka ahtesab nhi ho ga to phr yahe ho ga)...
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
1,798
3
3,551
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
:tup:

Any particular media man or house in mind, other than Sabir Shakir and company.:D
Click to expand...
Pakistan Post-HBL strategic alliance fulfills legal obligations’
PP DG says Rs118b project will be executed without spending a single penny from national exchequer


News DeskJuly 18, 2020

entire postal system will be transformed from manual to electronic ensuring transparency says pp dg photo xinhua file

Entire postal system will be transformed from manual to electronic ensuring transparency, says PP DG. PHOTO: XINHUA/FILE
Responding to a letter written to Transparency International seeking to thwart an agreement between Pakistan Post and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for the digitalisation of financial services, Muhammad Akhlaque Rana, director general of PP, has said that the historic accord fulfills all legal obligations.
The two organisations had entered into a 20-year strategic alliance to further financial inclusion by leveraging digital technology last month.
HBL, under this agreement, will invest in technology, infrastructure and capacity enhancement to the Pakistan Post with the objective of enabling its financial services in far flung areas of the country.
It is pertinent to mention that a Pakistani citizen had sought to hamper the launch of this digital service by writing a letter to Transparency International alleging misconduct.
Terming it as one of the biggest project in the public interest of the country, Rana said the project would be executed with Rs118 billion without spending a single penny from the national exchequer. Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules only apply when investment is made by the state, he added.
“Through this initiative, Pakistan Post will not only stand on its own feet but will also play its role in the national economy through investment,” said the PP DG. “Pakistan Post was bearing a deficit of over Rs13 billion two years ago, but its revenue has now increased by about Rs8 billion compared to Rs11 billion in 2017-2018,” he added.
“According to the agreement, the country’s postal services will be operated on modern technology. With this project, Pakistan Post operations will be in line with the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF),” said the PP DG.
This would also enable delivery of ATM cards to all pensioners, iPads to all postmen and ensure availability of biometric machines and computers at every post office in the country. All these facilities, Rana said, will also be available in remote villages, which accounts for 85 per cent of the country's population.
“Pakistan Post will have its own e-commerce portal. The entire Pakistan Post system will be transformed from manual to electronic ensuring transparency.”

tribune.com.pk

‘Pakistan Post-HBL strategic alliance fulfills legal obligations’ | The Express Tribune

PP DG says Rs118b project will be executed without spending a single penny from national exchequer
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

I have read about this case when it first surfaced, hope this article gives a better understanding to some misguided folks.

Unknown sources said that, did that.

HBL can not pay 7b rupees out of thin air, it is listed bank. Thats almost an entire quarter worth of profit for HBL. 😂

Btw HBL is Pakistans largest bank and has the largest reach, if it was some other small bank it would be suspicious.

This project perhaps saved corruption worth billions which happened in pensiin payments though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom