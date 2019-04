Corruption is Weapon of War’, Pakistan Army tricked by Politicians and Bureaucracy

The objective reality is that Pakistan army (GHQ) is not calling the shots at all in every matter but it has been blamed and made to feel like that. Corrupt politician and civil bureaucracy an army of 4500 foreign nationals mostly from 5 I's (5 countries Intelligence sharing agencies) syndicate states have successfully built up this narrative that 'GHQ' is in everything happen and goes wrong in Pakistan. Even more so some people in the armed forces might have this 'illusion and false sense', that they are the most powerful in the country. If that is true than how come politicians and civil bureaucracy filled with foreign agents have completely destroyed the economy, infrastructure, police, governance and looted over $200 billion under your nose and no body knew about it. They forced the army chief and current prime minister Imran Khan to almost beg to small countries and crusaders sitting in the IMF for few billion dollars. Economic independence is key to national independence and pride of the nation.So much so that whenever any thing goes wrong criminals in bureaucracy starts counting religious Madrassas charitable schools, and poor students as if they are responsible for all the looting of state wealth, fake bank accounts, money laundering and opening of swiss accounts.These politicians and bureaucrats following international agenda have turned the armed forces of Pakistan into police force, disaster management, flood relief in towns and cities for example in Sawat even after the military stabilised the region civilians did not come to take control for many years and also in former FATA. The incompetence and police corruption increased the military and civilian deaths as police is supposed to be eyes and ears at the time of war, but Pakistani police is not more than a prostitute of land mafia and ‘killers in uniform’ for politicians. Take the examples of Rao Anwar of Sind Polices SSP and Inspector Abid Boxer of the Punjab Police both have killed and injured hundreds on the behest of politicians and land mafia.The law and courts have become the servant of the rich and powerful mafias. Pakistani courts are giving judgements which does not fit in the ‘common sense’ and legal sense of the people. Drug dealers involved in smuggling of tons of drugs are getting bails from the courts because the police and concerned are making weak cases, hiding evidence and colluding with the criminals that is why conviction rates of NAB, (National Accountability Bureau) and Police is very very low. They can change whisky bottle recovered from Sharjeel Memon hospital room into honey by testing with finger and tongue’. Pakistan has become state run by criminal mafia syndicates like in Colombia and Mexico.Look at the Hayat Regency scandal in Islamabad where supreme court of Pakistan allowed an illegal construction to be legal because all rich and powerful own the apartments in it including Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.Recently Supreme of Pakistan gave relief to Malik Riaz Hussian of Bahria Town and all his accomplices involved in ‘Great Land Robbery’ in Karachi of over Rs 30,000 billion in the history of world. The above examples prove one point that there is no law and accountability for Rich and Mighty in Pakistan.Everyone in Pakistan is in a state of shock and feeling violated after Justice Sardar Mohammad Shamim Khan Chief Justice of Lahore High Court granted bail to Hamza Shabaz in a special chamber hearing on a day off without the accused being present, ordering NAB not to arrest him on money laundering and corruption charges until Monday for 48 hours. One court ordered that NAB must give all the accused (mostly) rich 10 days’ notice before arrests. This doe not fit in the common and legal sense where criminals need to be informed.Sharifs have attacked the Supreme Court of Pakistan and have been dictating judges like Justice Malik Qayum for favourable judgements against the opponents whose tapes are available.If the above cannot be done for the common people and only rich get relief from courts, then we may as well shut down these courts burden on taxpayers after all people of this region survived without the Supreme Court for centuries. No?For Sharifs only Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar behaved like a ‘Jirga Head’ and called both Hamza Shabaz and Ayesha Ahad in his chamber and mediated the case in way that saved him from being disqualified from parliament under article 62. It does not matter if Ayesha Ahad wife of Hamza Shabaz got the justice or not but Justice Saqib Nisar saved the leader of the opposition of Punjab Assembly.Hamza Shabaz has been denying their relationship as wife for years but when a FIR was lodged by Ayesha Ahad and threat was made to form JIT on the issue, he admitted in the chamber and settlement was made.Pakistani Supreme Court on granted six weeks bail to the convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to have medical treatment within the country. On the same day Lahore High court granted relief to his younger brother Shabaz Sharif and ordered to remove his name from the exit control list (ECL) so he could travel abroad.It seems courts in Pakistan got drunk and judges have complete disconnect with the ground realities and challenges Pakistan facing from all sides. I have dealt with courts and mafias for many years and have first – hand experience of judicial system. Someone was telling me the way judiciary is at the moment and how judges are recruited form certain chambers it would be impossible to anyone to bring any high-profile criminals to justice. I have seen these VIP criminals following the laws and queuing up in London busses and tube stations.Now if all the above looting and plunder of nation is done by civilian politicians with the help of over 4500 dual national foreign agents in the civilian bureaucracy, how come military is responsible for everything went wrong in Pakistan.The fact of the matter is that Pakistan army (GHQ) is not calling the shots in reality it has made to feel like that.