SQ8 said: Don’t know what neutrals are but corruption is part and participle of the business dealings of all institutions.

From getting cases to move within Judiciary, to getting a CNIC done to making sure your cheque is cleared from Combined Military Accounts. Click to expand...

SQ8 said: And as Pakistanis we were okay with it or did whatever we could to avoid it but never collectively banded to end it. Hence, this is either who we are or at least accept as fait accompli Click to expand...

"Neutrals" is a not-so-indirect reference to the Military Establishment and kingmakers of Pakistan.If I were to do a business deal or some relationship with a Pakistani my litmus test will be are they okay with corruption or not. If they are of the ilk "corruption is an okay Haram" or "corruption is unavoidable" or "corruption happens" or "system is corrupt so I am corrupt".... I will run away from that Paakistani at a 100miles/hr as fast as I can... Because he is a backstabbing criminal Pakistani...Just my litmus test....Those are the worst Pakistani that would sell their mothers for $1.