Corruption Index: Bangladesh ranks 147th out of 180 countries

Bangladesh has ranked 147th, out of 180 countries, in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2021, according to the anti-corruption body Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).Bangladesh received a score of 26 out of 100. The score for 2021 is the same as in 2020, 2019, and 2018. Counting from the top, Bangladesh is ranked 147th, one position lower than in 2020, and from the bottom, it is ranked 13th, one position higher than in 2020.The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).Bangladesh continues to be the second-most corrupt country in South Asia. Afghanistan earned the top spot in the region. Bangladesh is the third-most corrupt among 31 Asia-Pacific countries, according to the index.During the webinar, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB, said that the performance is disappointing -- there has been no improvement in score since 2020, with the score remaining stagnated at 26 for the past 10 years, according to trend analysis.