What's new

Corruption Index: Bangladesh ranks 147th out of 180 countries

K

Khilafat@220

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 22, 2022
12
0
3
Country
India
Location
India
Bangladesh has ranked 147th, out of 180 countries, in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2021, according to the anti-corruption body Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

Bangladesh received a score of 26 out of 100. The score for 2021 is the same as in 2020, 2019, and 2018. Counting from the top, Bangladesh is ranked 147th, one position lower than in 2020, and from the bottom, it is ranked 13th, one position higher than in 2020.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

Bangladesh continues to be the second-most corrupt country in South Asia. Afghanistan earned the top spot in the region. Bangladesh is the third-most corrupt among 31 Asia-Pacific countries, according to the index.

During the webinar, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB, said that the performance is disappointing -- there has been no improvement in score since 2020, with the score remaining stagnated at 26 for the past 10 years, according to trend analysis.

www.google.com

Corruption Index: Bangladesh ranks 147th out of 180 countries

Bangladesh has ranked 147th, out of 180 countries, in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2021, according to the anti-corruption body Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).
www.google.com www.google.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

D
Now Pakistan is ranked at 28th Place in Transparency corruption index.
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
1K
Jungibaaz
Jungibaaz
beijingwalker
2021 Global Hunger Index: India ranks 101 out of 116 countries, behind Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Unknown-V
Unknown-V
S
  • Locked
Are Indians genetically inferior?
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
2K
AgnosticIndian
A
GamoAccu
India ranked fourth most powerful country in Asia
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
d00od00o
D
R
India's Economy Grew Only 0.2% Annually in the Last Two Years
2
Replies
18
Views
965
pikkuboss
pikkuboss

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom