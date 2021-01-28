What's new

Corruption increases: Pakistan slips four places on global Corruption Perceptions Index 2020

Muhammad Omar

Muhammad Omar

Corruption increases: Pakistan slips four places on global Corruption Perceptions Index 2020

Pakistan ranked 124 out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2020 released by Transparency International on Thursday, slipping by four spots from the previous year's ranking amid increased anti-corruption efforts.

The index for 2020 draws on 13 expert assessments and surveys of business people.

On a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean), Pakistan assigned a score of 31, a point lower than its score on the 2019 index.

Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for the year 2020 has raised concerns about the integrity of the present government and anti-corruption drive.

The 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index report highlighted the impact of corruption on government responses to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, comparing countries’ performance in the index to their investment in healthcare and the extent to which democratic norms and institutions have been weakened during the pandemic.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, drawing on 13 expert assessments and surveys of business executives.

On the global scale, a look at individual nations reveals that the three countries with the lowest perceived corruption levels are Denmark, New Zealand, and Finland while South Sudan, Somalia, and Syria being at the other end of the spectrum

Morpheus

Morpheus

Waterboy

Waterboy

The entire argument of PTI is based on corruption and will not give NRO to corrupt. They themselves are more corrupt lol.
We need competent people perioddd.
 
graphican

graphican

Waterboy said:
The entire argument of PTI is based on corruption and will not give NRO to corrupt. They themselves are more corrupt lol.
We need competent people perioddd.
Pakistan needs trustworthy and competent people. It is "both" instead of "one or the other".

Now Sharifs and Zardaris are black degrees corrupt and incompetent so that chapter is closed. Now look for credible people who are competent. If PTI is not your answer then keep looking forward. Looking backwards (at Nawaz and Zardari), there is no one who could lead the country.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
Bahi PMLN k era me hamare gaon me double track road pass hui thi... but BC jo road bnai uspe 2 gaadia to kya Gadi k sath se motorcycle b nai guzarta 🤣
ہمارے گاؤں میں بھی ایک سڑک کا تین بار ٹھیکہ ہوا مشرف کے دور میں لیکن صرف ایک بار مٹی ڈالی گئی ، سڑک بنی ہی نہیں پھر شہباز شریف نے پنجاب کے فنڈز سے زرداری دور میں سڑک بنوائی
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

muhammadhafeezmalik said:
ہمارے گاؤں میں بھی ایک سڑک کا تین بار ٹھیکہ ہوا مشرف کے دور میں لیکن صرف ایک بار مٹی ڈالی گئی ، سڑک بنی ہی نہیں پھر شہباز شریف نے پنجاب کے فنڈز سے زرداری دور میں سڑک بنوائی
And how this has anything to do with what I said ?

Agar Shahbaz ne sadak banwai to den charha ? Funds Punjab k usne apni duty ki koi den nai charha haan jab sadak double banni thi to usse single banwa k corruption b Shahbaz k doar me hui I hope they take action...
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
And how this has anything to do with what I said ?

Agar Shahbaz ne sadak banwai to den charha ? Funds Punjab k usne apni duty ki koi den nai charha haan jab sadak double banni thi to usse single banwa k corruption b Shahbaz k doar me hui I hope they take action...
There is a process to check whether funds were used inappropriately or not.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

