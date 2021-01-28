Corruption increases: Pakistan slips four places on global Corruption Perceptions Index 2020

Corruption increases: Pakistan slips four places on global Corruption Perceptions Index 2020Pakistan ranked 124 out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2020 released by Transparency International on Thursday, slipping by four spots from the previous year's ranking amid increased anti-corruption efforts.The index for 2020 draws on 13 expert assessments and surveys of business people.On a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean), Pakistan assigned a score of 31, a point lower than its score on the 2019 index.Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for the year 2020 has raised concerns about the integrity of the present government and anti-corruption drive.The 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index report highlighted the impact of corruption on government responses to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, comparing countries’ performance in the index to their investment in healthcare and the extent to which democratic norms and institutions have been weakened during the pandemic.The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, drawing on 13 expert assessments and surveys of business executives.On the global scale, a look at individual nations reveals that the three countries with the lowest perceived corruption levels are Denmark, New Zealand, and Finland while South Sudan, Somalia, and Syria being at the other end of the spectrum