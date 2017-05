Dr. Farid A. Malik |



For once I tend to agree with the Prime Minister that development cannot be stopped to pursue accountability. Retrospective steps to recover looted money are much more difficult under the common law but future holes can be plugged to counter corruption. Proactive across the board accountability can be very effective, the basic definition being liable to account or in Urdu ‘’. Financial irregularity is just one aspect, other areas may include misuse of authority/perks, nepotism, favoritism, conflict of interest, etc.There is no concept of service to the people. PML-N is a party of interests, in the words of Ex-President Farooq Leghari, they embark on infrastructure projects for kick-backs.Projects are the most effective method to pursue development. Cost and schedules have to be prepared and then followed. There are no blank cheques. In its 70 years of existence, only one project was allowed in the country outside the preview of an audit. The ‘Nuclear Programme’ has been implemented audit free and I am sure it is full of ‘’. As a nation, we have paid a hefty price for our security.Read more: Will the “Aam Admi” really vote for PML-N, again? Since 1985 the floodgates of corruption or ‘’ have been let loose. Today the country has the richest politicians, scientists, Generals, and bureaucrats on one hand, while on the other a poor deprived nation. There is no concept of service to the people. PML-N is a party of interests, in the words of Ex-President Farooq Leghari, they embark on infrastructure projects for kick-backs. ‘’ is a part of the equation, “in pain there must be a gain” is the approach. Accountability is a far cry; even basic transparency is missing.Indeed the country needs development but at what cost? The money spent has to be justified and its benefits understood. Cost overruns and kickbacks render projects non-productive and unaffordable. Till today the nation continues to suffer because of the IPPs (Independent Power Producers). The projects were launched during the second term of Benazir Bhutto on very short-sighted and unfavorable terms. Since then the energy sector has not recovered from this misadventure.The new Islamabad airport is a prime example of mismanagement and ‘’ and so is the much delayed Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project in AJK.Mystery always leads to mischief. Currently, the CPEC projects (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) have been launched in total secrecy. Initially they were projected as a Chinese investment of around $40 billion but later on, it turned out to be a loan that has to be paid back with interest. In other words, revenue has to be generated to make them viable.Read more: CPEC: Pakistan’s economic development or China’s Imperialism Projects are temporary, unique and time dependent, as such, they have to be managed and completed on time. Most delays are due to lack of planning and result in cost overruns. The new Islamabad airport is a prime example of mismanagement and ‘’ and so is the much delayed Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project in AJK. The Lahore Ring Road is an unending tale of misery and corruption. Even the route has been repeatedly altered for personal interests. It has now been reported that the road will finally connect with M-2 motorway somewhere near Thokar Niaz Baig. The Jangla Bus in Lahore and Islamabad needs to be investigated for ‘’ while the ongoing Orange Line Metro Transport should be audited as a preventive measure to check corruption.