Corruption-free CPEC utmost priority of NAB: Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Category : Latest News Source : Dawn News Date : 10-07-2018 Considering the large scale investment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the contracts being undertaken are prone to corruption and other default practices. In order to tackle this issue, the Chairman of National Accountability Bureau, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, said that NAB is going to be at the fore-front of keeping CPEC free from any corruption and other illegal practices. He emphasized the importance of CPEC to Pakistan and the region, and said that a transparent CPEC is key for Pakistan's success. Corruption-free CPEC utmost priority of NAB: Justice (R) Javed Iqbal QUETTA: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal has said that the bureau would continue to play its role for saving the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other important development projects from corruption. Presiding over a meeting of the NAB Balochistan here on Monday, he said that development of Balochistan was a guarantee of Pakistan’s development and prosperity. During the meeting, Justice Iqbal was briefed on the performance of the NAB Balochistan. It also discussed various issues regarding action against corruption in the province. Justice Javed Iqbal said the CPEC had not only great importance for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, but it was also a game-changer project for the entire region. He said NAB was playing its due role in eliminating corruption from the country and would continue to do so. “NAB takes action seeing the nature of the case, and not just seeing the face” of the person, he said, adding that the bureau was working according to the laws for eliminating corruption and nabbing corrupt elements involved in the loot of the national exchequer. He said the economic future of Balochistan’s green belt was linked with Pat Feeder Canal and NAB was determined to bringing to justice officials and other elements involved in the corruption case of Pat Feeder Canal. The NAB chairman directed the officials concerned to complete all mega corruption cases in time. He said the bureau had recovered a huge amount of money from the corrupt elements in the Balochistan finance mega corruption case and retuned the looted money to the provincial government. He dispelled a perception that NAB was taking action against some people to affect the July 25 general elections. NAB had nothing to do with the elections, he added. http://www.cpecinfo.com/news/corrup...ority-of-nab-justice-(r)-javed-iqbal/NTU3NQ==