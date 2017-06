Pkpolitics.com

Klasra shot back: “After failing to find anything against me, cowards attack my wife job she doing even before marrying me. Liberal or fascit faces of..!”He also quoted from ZA Bhutto’s book “I am assassinated” in which the former prime minister complains aboutturning against him once his government was overthrown in a military coup in 1977.In his column “Son, you can’t handle the truth” Klasra maintains his wife was a government employee before arriage. Haroon Rashid’s column “” backs him, saying Klasra’s wife was a Senate employee for six months at the time of their marriage in mid-1998.The episode brings in Matiullah Jan, at one time with. His showcreated a ruckus for highlighting alleged corruption of journalists. In one of such program, Klasra went after theowners, saying how they made money and took other benefits from successive governments.was later discontinued and Matiullah had to leaveKlasra takes an aggressive tone while recalling the Matiullah Jan episode. “Six years back in 2011 friends did a program alleging I got my wife a government job, and got a house allotted. I went to the show and defended myself.”He goes on to narrate the allegations made against the owners of. “I said you started the tradition of using journalism for personal and business interests when your editor became a minister in the cabinet of General Ayub. Another owner became Sindh Governor. Another owner became interior minister of Ziaul Haq. The third owner got his brother appointed envoy from Zardari.”Klasra says after that the show discontinued, and its anchor and director news got dismissed. “Once again my friends are repeating those old allegations. I dare them to call me to their program.”Klasra also hinted at going to court against these allegations. “I have to take the help of my friend Dr. Babar Awan. Let court and FIA decide about how much corruption I have done. Last year I paid Rs5.5 million in taxes which is more than Nawaz Shairf and Ishaq Dar.”Matiullah on June 13 quoted a Klasra tweet in which he laments “shameful fall of journalism” to ask if Klasra is “lashing at corrupt& licking corrupt boots.”