Puerto Rico Cancels Contract with Energy Company Linked to Trump Administration•October 30, 2017After controversy last week plagued a $300 million contract to restore power to energy-crippled Puerto Rico, the head of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) has cancelled the contract. The government-owned utility company’s CEO Ricardo Ramos referred to the controversy surrounding the contract as “an enormous distraction […] negatively impacting the work we’re already doing.” Last month, Ramos signed the contact with Whitefish Energy, a small, unheard of two-person Montana-based private utility firm, which was later revealed to have links to the Trump administration. The cancellation follows Puerto Rico’s governor, Ricardo Rossello, calling for PREPA to cancel the contract on Sunday.