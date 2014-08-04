‘Corrupt mafia’ teaming up to save looted wealth: PM on opposition-led APC

ISLAMABAD: Terming the opposition’s APC a bid to sabotage the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the corrupt mafia has gathered once again to try and harm the development course.

The Prime Minister said the only motive of the mafia (opposition) assembling together for All Parties Conference is to fleece the country. However, he asserted that the mafia will not succeed ever again.



PM Khan said that his government is a vanguard for the geographical and ideological fundamentals of the country and that the purpose of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf government is to transform Pakistani society into that of State of Madina.



He noted that the enemies of the country are struggling to weaken the country and wane its development, referring to the opposition APC convened tomorrow.



Recalling the recent sectarian slurs and attempts to fan the sectarian fire, the PM stated that spreading sectarian hatred and conflicts to carry out its business is the old trick of the enemy.



On the Financial Action Task Force related legislation whose passage came to pass recently, he said a significant step towards anti-money laundering was a defeat for the opposition.



“We will convene joint parliamentary sessions for each significant legislation if necessary.”



“The anti-state agenda and motives of the opposition have become evident now,” the PM noted.



“The country is growing and pacing in the right direction and the journey for its prosperity has just begun and since the mafia cannot digest it, they have assembled to sabotage it.”



He stated there will be accountability and it will be across the board and indiscriminate.