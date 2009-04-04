What's new

Corrupt Lawyers and Judges exposed in FATF , as their information will be tracked and shared for aiding corrrupt politicians

Corrupt Lawyers and Judges exposed in FATF , as their information will be tracked and shared for aiding corrupts politicians

Nice Drama started by Lawyers :) and their crook overlords , PPP and PML-N


Corrupt Lawyer's personal Information will be shared with International Bodies

Their finances will be tracked overseas and collaboration with Pakistani Authorities will expose their personal undeclared assets

They will be tracked if they will buy property in name of their Kings and Queens

Their accounts overseas will be shut down if it is found they facilitated illegal money transfer to pay their Kings and Queens and arrange for their illegal IQAMA


No more anonymous companies being administered by Corrupt Lawyers !!!! :laugh:
Any companies registered by these corrupt lawyers overseas will also be exposed

No more stock trading with anonymous company name or buying properties in UAE

Reference:
Minutes - 6:32
 
Lawyer's A** must be on fire ... ,

Brilliant


Aj TV per PPP and PML mehfil laga ker Laywer ke sath stand ker rahe hain

HAHAHAHAHAAH choor ke bache
 
Just beautiful

1 Day after FATF bill


Bilawal is giving speech , with lawyers crying sheepishly
Shabaz sharif giving speech with line of lawyers and bar council , talking about solidarity


HAHAHAHAHAHAH HAHAHHAHAHA



Loved the drama comes to end !!! These politicians and Laywers and few newspaper agencies were playing for last 30 years


I hope every one finds that video of these two jokers giving out their speech feel their pain , knowing their illegal funding game is coming to end


MAZA ageya!!! Ajj ....
 
