Corrupt Lawyers and Judges exposed in FATF , as their information will be tracked and shared for aiding corrrupt politicians

Corrupt Lawyers and Judges exposed in FATF , as their information will be tracked and shared for aiding corrupts politicians
Nice Drama started by Lawyers and their crook overlords , PPP and PML-N
Corrupt Lawyer's personal Information will be shared with International Bodies
Their finances will be tracked overseas and collaboration with Pakistani Authorities will expose their personal undeclared assets
They will be tracked if they will buy property in name of their Kings and Queens
Their accounts overseas will be shut down if it is found they facilitated illegal money transfer to pay their Kings and Queens and arrange for their illegal IQAMA
No more anonymous companies being administered by Corrupt Lawyers !!!!
Any companies registered by these corrupt lawyers overseas will also be exposed
No more stock trading with anonymous company name or buying properties in UAE
Reference:
Minutes - 6:32
Reference:
