Corrupt elite trampling Constitution: Imran | The Express Tribune

Imran said PTI's political struggle was based on the supremacy of the Constitution and law

October 19, 2022

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. PHOTO: FILE

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday the corrupt elite nurtured the culture of trampling the constitution and law for their own interests emphasising that his 'Haqiqi Azadi' movement would bring the rule of law in the country.

Imran met the joint delegation of the National Press Club and Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists. They discussed the freedom of expression situation in the country and the "fascism against journalists at the government level", said a statement.

Imran told the journalists that the PTI's political struggle was based on the supremacy of the Constitution and law. "It is impossible to imagine a prosperous society without the establishment of justice and the rule of law," he said.

"Corrupt elite has fostered a culture of violating the Constitution and law just for their own interests, Imran said. "Our 'real freedom' movement will be the precursor to the rule of law in the country," he added.

The former prime minister said that violations of human rights at the hands of the "imported government", especially curbs on the media, were unprecedented. "Every tactic from terror cases to blocking of channels is being used," he alleged.

He added that a shameful tradition of torture was revived for the expression of opinion by senior Senator Azam Swati and other political workers and journalists. He urged the men of letters to raise their voices against oppression and lawlessness.

About the PTI's movement, Imran said that the party was preparing to bring its movement to its logical end in a vigorous manner while staying within the framework of the Constitution and the law. He repeated his call for fresh elections in the country.